Kilgore College has named Longview native Courtney Pruitt as athletic director, as announced by Dr. Staci Martin on Monday.
Pruitt, a former Longview Lady Lobo basketball standout, served a short time as KC’s part-time assistant athletic director, then assumed the role of full-time interim athletic director in November.
She began duties as full-time athletic director on Jan. 1.
“She is very well-qualified to take on the day-to-day management of KC’s athletic programs, beginning her coaching career in 2005 after playing basketball collegiately,” Martin said.
Pruitt has served as associate head women’s basketball coach at Prairie View A&M University; head women’s basketball coach at Alcorn State University; associate director of athletics at Wiley College; head women’s coach at Wiley College; associate head women’s coach at Tyler Junior College; head women’s basketball coach at Ranger College; and assistant women’s basketball coach at Lon Morris College.
Pruitt was elected to the Red River Athletic Conference Hall of Fame in 2020 for her success as head coach at Wiley College in Marshall.
She guided Wiley women’s basketball to the greatest run of success in program history as the head coach from 2011-15. She was named RRAC Coach of the Year after both the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons, and she was a driving force behind the schools first two conference championships.
Under Pruitt’s leadership, the Lady Wildcats posted a record of 101-24 over four seasons and captured six postseason victories in three NAIA national tournament appearances. Wiley was ranked in the NAIA’s Top 25 poll 36 straight times. Pruitt coached three NAIA All-Americans, one RRAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year, one RRAC Defensive Player of the Year, one RRAC Freshman of the Year and nine all-conference players.
Pruitt said she is happy to be home after a long and successful coaching career.
“My experiences at both the junior college and four-year levels have allowed me to master the skill of managing small operating budgets and unique scholarship allotments while still maintaining high expectations for my program,” Pruitt said.
She earned an associate of science in chemistry from Lon Morris College, a bachelor of science in sports management from Newberry College, and a master of education in kinesiology and health science from Stephen F. Austin State University.