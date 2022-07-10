Unless something big and unexpected comes out of left field, I will not knock off another MLB park off my list this summer, which means I won’t be able to add to my baseball collection, at least for MLB baseballs.
However, an experience I had with my family on the July 4th might just trump any experience I’ve had when it comes to adding to my baseball collection.
Before I go any further, allow me to explain.
For about a decade or so, I’ve had a tradition of visiting at least one MLB ballpark I’ve never been to before and at each park I buy a baseball with that team’s logo. Well, we all know what happened in 2020 – the Rangers got a new ballpark and instead of fans in the seats, there were cardboard cutouts of fans and artificial noise was pumped into the stadium. That year I was fortunate enough to attend a game with media credentials but because no fans were in the stands, the team stores were closed and my ball had to wait for the next year. Finally in 2021, I was able to attend a game as a fan and get the ball for my case with other MLB baseballs.
I have a separate case for Minor League balls, and that’s where the July 4th game comes into play. I attended an Arkansas Travelers game with my wife and soon-to-be-year-old daughter. We had front row seats, right by the visitors’ dugout, which was pretty neat considering the tickets that day cost only $13 apiece.
To say it was hot would be an obvious understatement but once the sun went down, it was nearly perfect. My sweat drops decreased from the size of bullets to the size BBs and I could enjoy America’s Pastime on America’s birthday.
A ball was hit down the third baseline for a foul. A diehard Travelers fan was sitting next to us and got the attention of the third-base coach and pointed to my daughter. The coach tossed us the ball for the little one on her first Independence Day.
One of the cool things about it is it’s an MLB game ball. We plan to get a single case for the ball and keep it for her. Also, to be clear, no, I did not use that baseball as part of my collection. Like I usually do, I went to the team store and bought one that will be added to my collection.
Some people fail to see how neat the experience is. One thing I’ve heard is “She won’t remember it.” Well, no, but we will and as she grows up, she will hear the story of her first Independence Day and how she came home with a foul ball.
Having her given that foul ball made it worth enduring the summer heat and also the fact that visiting a new MLB park will have to be put on hold until next year.