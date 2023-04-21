MARSHALL — Four former East Texas Baptist University student-athletes were honored on Saturday, April 15 as they were inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame. Jill Boyd (volleyball), Chad Glover (football), Nathan Haas (baseball) and Sade “Slim” Stewart (women’s basketball) are the new members of the 2023 ETBU Athletics Hall of Fame.
“We are extremely proud to induct these four incredibly deserving individuals into the East Texas Baptist University Tiger Athletics Hall of Fame,” Vice President for Student Engagement and Athletics Ryan Erwin said. “Each Hall of Fame member helped shape the history of our great university and athletics department in their own unique and special way, and we were happy to celebrate with them and their family and friends.”
All four inductees were American Southwest Conference first-team members for their respective sports, while two earned All-American honors. Individual and single-season records are held by these members, along with being in their program’s top 10 list. These inductees also helped their teams qualify for the ASC Tournament or win an ASC Championship.
Boyd is the all-time digs leader for ETBU, and holds four records from her time as a volleyball player. From 2004 to 2007, she became a familiar name in the American Southwest Conference for her play on defense, with 2,495 digs. The four-time All-ASC East first-team selection holds the ASC record for career digs and season average for digs in a game from 2007 (6.64). The 750 digs from the 2007 season is a program best, and in 2006 she set the single-game record for digs with 50 against Hardin-Simmons. Her final spot in the record books at ETBU came with aces finishing with 129 for sixth all-time. She made it into the 500-dig club three times in the 2005, 2006 and 2007 seasons, holding the top two spots. In her four seasons, ETBU won 20-plus matches three times and qualified for four ASC Tournaments.
Boyd thanked her parents for always being there for her and helping make her dreams come true, as none of it would have been possible without them, “You saw my passions at a young age and believed in me. Thank you for that.”
A two-time All-American defensive lineman, Glover was a big part of ETBU’s first American Southwest Conference Football Championship in 2003. The four-year letterman was a three-time All-ASC first-team selection in 2004, 2005 and 2006. He was twice named to the Don Hansen Football Gazette All-American (2005, 2006) team and was a 2005 American Football Coaches Association All-American. He was named the ASC Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2005, finishing with 77 tackles, 11 sacks, 20 tackles for loss for 132 yards, two interceptions, nine quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. In 2003, he was a part of ETBU’s first ASC Championship as they defeated Mary Hardin-Baylor, 28-21, and had the program’s only NCAA playoff win over Trinity University, 42-41. The team finished 9-3 that season and was 8-1 in the ASC. Glover finished his career with 246 tackles, 72.5 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and had four 10-plus tackle games and three 2-plus sack games. He posted four sacks against Texas Lutheran on October 9, 2004, which stood as the record until 2017, and still holds the record for most career sacks. Fourth in the ETBU record books in tackles, he also added two interceptions with nine breakups.
Glover reminisced about his time at ETBU, thanking everyone who made him who his today, from his time on the hill, including his “Marshall mother,” to his teammates, coaching staff and his roommates. He says, “It was the men that I lived with, as we gave each other grief, but they showed me the way of Christian manhood and also my family, like you, Dustin, that showed me swag on the field. You always cheered me on.”
Going to three National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association (NCCAA) national tournaments, Haas helped ETBU Tiger Baseball to 101 wins in four seasons. He earned NCCAA All-American status in 2000 and was a two-time All-ASC East selection making the first team in 2000 and second team in 2002. ETBU went to three NCCAA National Tournaments from 1999 through 2001 and was the national runner-up in 2001. The 2001 team was the first ETBU baseball program to win 30 games in the new century, going 30-15. In 2002, ETBU earned their first-ever berth into the American Southwest Conference post-season tournament in their first year of eligibility. He is in ETBU’s top 10 for six different categories, including third in RBI (137), fifth in triples (9), sixth in runs scored (129) and hits (176), seventh in batting average (.380) and 10th in home runs (23). He is married to ETBU Athletic Hall of Famer and former softball player Missy Mohon Hass.
“I hope my teammates, when they look back that they remember me not for my stats, but for my defense as I hung my hat on that. I loved playing right field and being out there. I loved that our pitcher knew that whenever a ball was hit in right field that it was going to be caught and thrown in,” Haas says. “The things that make you successful on the field — your sacrifice, dedication, focus and teamwork — these are also the things that make you successful out in the workforce. Never forget that these four pillars will help you out in life.”
Helping ETBU to the 2006-07 American Southwest Conference East Division Women’s Basketball Championship, Stewart is second all-time in scoring with 1,439 points. She played five seasons, in which one was a medical redshirt, helping ETBU to 62 wins. The three-time All-ASC East award winner earned two first-team awards in 2005-06 and 2006-07. She was the ASC East Preseason Player of the Year in 2007-08 and earned the ASC East Freshman of the Year award in 2004-05. Her career-high in points came on Jan. 6, 2005, when she posted 30 points vs. Concordia Texas. She was the team leader in points for two seasons (2004-05, 2005-06) and in three-pointers made and assists from 2004 to 2007. In her junior season (2006-07), she earned her 1,000th point and helped ETBU win 22 games, finishing 17-3 in the ASC. Coming back in 2013-14 to finish her career and earn a master’s degree, she played in 24 games, averaging 8.1 points per game while working full-time. Her name appears in the ETBU record books seven times as she is second in scoring, third in field goals made (516) and 3-pointers made (150), seventh in free throws made (257), eighth in assists (358), ninth in steals (145) and 14th in blocks (36).
Stewart says, “When I pulled up into the parking lot, God said let me lift all of the burdens off of your shoulders. I looked at my mom, and I said, ‘This is where I am going.’ I had not met Lisa (head coach) or Kent Reeves (athletic director) or anybody yet, but I knew that this was where I was supposed to be, and to this day, I am glad that I made that decision. ETBU has allowed me to go further beyond basketball and into a world that can be not very welcoming and has allowed me to present myself as the young woman as I should be presented as.”
ETBU started the Athletics Hall of Fame in 1988, and 91 former student-athletes have been honored in that time.