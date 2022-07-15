Four ETBU student-athletes were named Distinguished Scholar-Athlete winners recently by the American Southwest Conference.
It is the second year in a row that ETBU has led the ASC in Distinguished Scholar Athlete award winners.
Hank Crain (men’s golf), Rachel Morrison (women’s cross country), Brandon Powell (men’s track and field), and Chisom Bright-Osigwe (women’s track and field) all were voted the award winners for their respected sport. It is the second year in a row for Crain to win the men’s golf award. Bright-Osigwe shared the award with McMurry University’s Kelby Tidwell.
Bright-Osigwe is the first female for the women’s track and field program to receive the award. It is the second time for women’s cross country as Shelby Taylor-Spencer won it in 2016. Powell is the student-athlete for men’s track and field behind Landon Price (2015) and Mack Broussard (2019, 2021).
The Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams recognize student-athletes who achieve a high level of academic achievement (a 3.20 grade-point average or better) while competing as a starter or important reserve on their team. From that list – limited to one nominee per school in each ASC championship sport – the sports information directors from the 12 ASC member institutions and three affiliate members select a Distinguished Scholar-Athlete in each sport.
Crain was a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District selection and a three-time Academic All-Conference honoree. Crain is in the Sigma Beta Delta Business Honor Society and has a 3.94 GPA in Business. He is a three-time All-ASC selection, including back-to-back seasons on the First Team. Crain earned All-Region honors in 2021 and finished fourth at the 2022 ASC Championship. Crain helped with Operation Christmas Child and First Tee (helping children with golf lessons in Marshall).
“I am so incredibly proud of Hank and all of his accomplishments throughout his time as a student-athlete at ETBU,” head coach Sydney Harvey said. “His discipline, determination and leadership have propelled him to excel not only on the golf course but through his academics as well. Over the past four years at ETBU, Hank has continually set the bar very high. He is a tremendous team leader and expects excellence in everything he pursues. He has been a vital part of the ETBU golf program and receiving the Distinguished Scholar Athlete Award for the ASC is such an honor and very deserving.”
Morrison finished in the top 25 three times at the ASC Championships in her career, culminating with a career-best 22nd-place finish in 2022. She participated in the NCAA Championship Regional twice. Morrison had a personal-best third place finish at the Nicole Lehman Invitational in 2019. She helped with Operation Christmas Child and has volunteered at local charities and schools in Marshall. Morrison compiled a 3.98 GPA in Kinesiology.
Chisom Bright-Osigwe qualified for the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & field Championships in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes. She was the first Tiger female to compete in two events at the NCAA Championships and just the second to qualify for nationals. She is a two-time All-ASC First Team honoree, winning the 100 and 200 in 2022 as well as placing second in the high jump and fourth in the long jump. Bright-Osigwe placed 12th in the 100-meter dash at the NCAA Championships, missing the finals by just 0.02 seconds. She earned USTFCCCA All-Region Indoor honors in the 60 and 200 meters and Outdoor honors in the 100 and 200 meters. She is a two-time Academic All-ASC with a 4.00 in Speech Communication, making the President’s List. Bright-Osigwe helped with Operation Christmas Child and the FCA.
Powell qualified for NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championship in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 4x100 meter relay. He was an All-ASC First Team honoree after winning the high jump, 4x100 meter relay an 4x400 meter relay at the 2022 ASC Championship. Powell also placed third in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 200. He was first ETBU student-athlete to compete in three events at NCAA Championships. He was an Academic All-ASC Selection, making the President’s and Dean’s List with a 3.95 GPA in Business Administration. Powell helps with FCA and Operation Christmas Child on campus.