Marshall’s baseball team drew first blood against Glenbrook, but a four-run inning in the top of the sixth led the Apaches to coming away with 5-2 win over the Mavericks in the Marshall Baseball Classic Friday evening.
Due to time-limit rules, the game only lasted six innings.
Marshall now holds a record of 1-2.
Marshall finished night with five hits. Garrett Cotten went 1-for-3 with a double and one run. Jacob Owen went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and one run. Dylan Thurman reached on a single and a hit-by-pitch. Andrew Phillips was 2-for-2. Dante Enriquez pitched the first six-and-one-thirds innings. He allowed one run seven hits and struck out three batters. He was replaced by Weaver who allowed four runs on one hit and struck out two batters.
Glenbrook’s Maddox Mandino went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBI. Turner McLelland and Peyton Wells each went 1-for-4. Ryan Shhets reached on a walk and an error that led to two runs. Eason Sanders reached on an error and scored one run. Cason Clemons went 2-for-3 and scored one run. Lndry Powell finished the game by going 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Jackson Powell pitched the first five innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out eight batters.
He was relieved by Clemons in the sixth inning. Clemmons struck out three batters.
The first batter of the game flew out to centerfield and the next waved and missed to give Enriquez his first strikeout of the game. Wells singled and advanced to second on a passed ball before a groundout ended the inning to turn it over to Marshall’s bats.
One out was on the board and the count was 2-2 when Cotten launched the ball to the left-centerfield wall for a standup double to give the Mavericks their first hit of the game. Cotten then reached third as Weaver was thrown out at first. Owen came up with Marshall’s second base-hit of the night when he singled up the middle to bring home Owen, giving the Mavs a 1-0 lead.
Clemons singled to right-centerfield with one out on the board in the top of the second. He then dove into second for the stolen base before advancing to third on a sacrifice from Jonathan Parkerson but that was as far as he was able to go as Enriquez earned his third strikeout of the game.
Dylan Thurmon reached first with a hit-by-pitch to lead off the bottom of the second. He advanced to second when Phillips laid down a bunt and won the foot race to first base to complete the hit, putting two runners on base. The two runners advanced into scoring position with a sacrifice. However, two strikeouts ended Marshall’s chances of adding to its lead.
With one out in the top of the third, Maddox reached on a double. He advanced to third on a fly ball to right field. Wells launched the ball into centerfield where Brayden Robbins made a diving catch to end the inning and help the Mavs keep their one-run lead.
Marshall went three up, three down in the bottom of the third as the score remained 1-0.
Sheets was walked ot lead off the fourth inning. Dayton Sims, who cam came in as a courtesy runner advanced his way to third base as two outs were on the board. Sims then scored on an RBI single from Parkerson to tie the game up at 1-1.
With one out in the bottom of the fourth, Thurmon reached first base with a single. That was followed by Phillips winning another footrace to the base for a single. The two runners advanced into scoring position thanks to another passed ball. However, Powell recorded his third strikeout of the inning and the sixth of the inning to keep the score deadlocked at 1-1.
McLelland reached base on a single with two outs on the board that was quickly followed by a ground ball for the final out of the inning as the bottom of the inning saw Marshall go three up, three down.
Sheets popped up the ball to shortstop as the ball was dropped, giving Sheets first base on the error to lead off the top of the sixth inning. Another error advanced Jackson Powell, Sheet’s courtesy runner, and allowed Sanders to reach first base. Clemons laid down a bunt and reached first bases to load the bases with no outs.
Landry Powell then brought home Jackson Powell on an RBI single to give the Apaches their first lead of the night as the bases remained loaded. That’s where Weaver took the mound and Enriquez slid over to third base. A base-clearing triple from Mandino gave the Apaches a 5-1 lead.
Owen was walked to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning as the Apaches made their first pitching change, bringing Clemons to the mound. Owen then advanced to second on a passed ball before finding his way to third. Robbins was walked to put runners on the corners. Owen ran home on a passed ball as Robbins mad his way to third but three strikeouts ended the contest as Marshall fell short in a 5-2 final.
Marshall is slated to return to action today at 10 a.m. against Pleasant Grove and then again at 12:15 against Harleton.