Four ETBU baseball players have been named to the D3baseball.com West All-Region team.
Isaiah Alvarenga, Sayers Collins, Jake Miller, and Zachary McAdams have all earned their first All-Region award. Alvarenga was also named the West Region Pitcher of the Year which is a first for the ETBU baseball program.
The four ETBU selections are the most in program history topping the 2016 season when three players (Tyler Bates, Conner Combs, Zach Compton) were All-Region. It is also the second time in two years (2019, 2021 – no 2020 awards) that ETBU has earned a regional player of the year as Casey Combs was the 2019 West Region Player of the Year.
Earning first team are Alvarenga (starting pitcher) and Collins (relief pitcher) and on the second team are Miller (SS) and McAdams (3B). ETBU has produced five All-Region players in the past in Casey Combs (2019 — first team), Conner Combs (2016, 17 – first team), Bates (2016 – second team), and Compton (2016 – third team).
Alvarenga gained his third major award of the year being named to the West All-Region first team as a starting pitcher and is the Pitcher of the Year. He is All-ASC first team and the ASC Pitcher of the Year along with being on the ASC Red Bracket All-Tournament Team. He finished the year with a 2.08 ERA going 9-3 with eight complete games leading the team with 78 strikeouts. In 82.1 innings pitched, he recorded two shutouts in 14 appearances with 13 games started.
Collins added to his awards for this season as a relief pitcher on the West All-Region first team. He was second on the team in ERA with a 2.66 going 6-2 in 15 appearances. He had one save in 40.2 innings pitched with 68 strikeouts as batters only hit .171 when he was on the mound. He was also an All-ASC first team selection and on the ASC Gold Bracket All-Tournament team.
Miller earned his first All-Region award on the second team at short stop. The All-ASC first team selection batted .308 with a 1.102 OPS starting and playing in 42 games. He led the team in total bases (102), RBI (39), home runs (15), and slugging percentage (.699).
McAdams is also a first time selection for a West All-Region award on the second team at short stop. He led the team in hits (56), doubles (13), and stolen bases (15) starting 44 games while playing in 45. The All-ASC first team member also batted .366 with four home runs and 81 total bases. He also earned a spot in the ASC Gold Bracket All-Tournament team.
ETBU finished the year as the ASC Tournament runners-up with 29 wins. They were the No. 2 overall seed in the ASC Tournament winning the ASC Red Bracket Tournament and finished No. 7 in the final West Regional Rankings.