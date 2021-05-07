Hallsville sophomore Kinley Pessel and Spring Hill freshman Faith Chinn have bonded over the sport of golf throughout their childhood. Now, they’re both UIL state golf qualifiers in the same 2021 high school season.
Pessel will participate in the Class 5A state tournament at Georgetown’s White Wing Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday after finishing third at the Class 5A Region II tournament, and Chinn will battle the same days in the 4A event at Kyle’s Plum Creek Golf Course after her runner-up result at the Class 4A Region II event.
“It feels really good,” said Chinn. “It’s a big accomplishment to go my first year of high school and I’m really excited about it.”
The golfers first met through the local chapter of First Tee of the Piney Woods and have been friends ever since.
“That definitely started at the First Tee,” Pessel said of her friendship with Chinn. “That is the thing that definitely brought us together as playing partners.”
Both athletes credit the First Tee program for their success on and off the course.
“It definitely got me into playing golf,” said Pessel. “Without the First Tee, I would not be where I am today. It’s got me where I’ve needed to be.”
“It taught me a lot about golf, but also life,” said Chinn. “It’s helped me progress as a player.”
Their experience in youth golf has not only eased their transition to high school golf, but also allowed them to make an early splash as underclassmen. That has played out in their first full high school season. Pessel regrouped after the COVID-19 shutdown ended her freshman season early and advanced to this year’s final tournament as a sophomore, and Chinn is still competing after joining the high school ranks at the start of the school year.
“I had heard previously that she was a really good golfer,” Spring Hill head golf coach Michael Gain said of Chinn. “Coming into a new situation, me being a first-year coach here, I wanted to see it for myself. She works hard at being good at what she does, so that’s the biggest thing. I’m very proud of her.”
Now, that the individuals have reached this stage, they want to finish the season on the right note.
“My goal is to at least get into the top 10,” said Pessel. “I’m going to have to stay focused on every shot.”
“I’m also going for a top 10 finish,” said Chinn. “I really just want to shoot my best score ever. I am going to be working a lot on my short game. I feel like that’s the key for me to go low at state.”
Because they’re chasing the same goal and know each other so well, it shouldn’t be a surprise that they’re planning on checking on the other’s progress after each round at state.
“After we finish, I’ll text her and ask how she did,” said Chinn.