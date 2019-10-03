Choosing to wear No. 3 on his jersey was a no-brainer for Hallsville running back, Reginald Fulton III, also known as “Tre”.
“I chose it because I’m a third,” he explained. “My dad likes it a lot because he’s big on family. He’s big on the name. That’s the reason I chose the number.”
That’s not the only number that comes with Fulton. The senior running back currently leads District 9-5A in rushing with 82 carries for 506 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 6.17 yards per carry.
“Tre has done a good job for us so far,” Hallsville athletic director and head football coach Joe Drennon said. “He’s a tough kid. He’s got good speed and he’s a smart kid. I think the first game he ran for over 200 yards. Last week, I think he ran for about 126 yards or so. We got shut down a little bit in the running game against Kilgore but we threw well that game. So he’s got a lot to do even when he doesn’t have the ball in his hands. Tre has done a good job and I expect him to be better as we go.”
“My vision, definitely my vision,” Fulton said when asked what the biggest asset is that he brings to the table. “My speed and strength play a factor but my cutbacks and stuff, that’s my vision.”
Both Drennon and Fulton say the senior running back has come a long way.
“If you ask him, when I first came here, I was hard-headed,” Fulton admits. “He (Drennon) kind of got me on track to be a better man and stuff.”
“He’s been with us since I’ve been here and he’s grown up a lot,” Drennon added. “His attitude has been good and he’s been a good, solid running back.”
“It’s kind of tough knowing it’s my last year of high school football,” Fulton said. “It’s fun being with my brothers.”
He added he hopes to play at the next level.
“Right now, I want to get as many offers as I can,” he said. “I have one right now from UAM (University of Arkansas at Monticello). It’s a Division II school.”
Until then, his Bobcats have the rest of the year in front of them and a game tonight against cross-county rival Marshall.
“We have to win in the trenches, offensive and defensive lines,” Fulton said.
“Marshall made a really good move,” Drennon said. “They moved their receiver, Savion Williams, to quarterback. That’s been a really good move for them. The kid is talented, obviously, he’s got I don’t know how many offers from colleges, but he’s a really good athlete. They do a really good job up front, the offensive line does. The other receiver and their running backs are really good players. They’re athletic. Defensively, they have two really big inside guys on the defensive line and they have speed on the edges. We’re going to have to find a way to control the football and keep it out of their hands, sustain our drives and not get penalties like we did the other night. We were down there on the five-yard line and we got two big penalties that drove us back. We’ve just got to find a way to control the football and prevent them from having the big plays.”
Kickoff for tonight’s game between Marshall and Hallsville is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium in Hallsville.