After placing in the top five in the shot put at Stephen F. Austin State University’s Earl Milner Invitational, Carmen Garcia won her second Red River Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week award for April 11-17.
Garcia threw 12.14 meters which was fourth out of 17 throwers, mostly from National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I institutions. Her distance was .05 meters from her personal best and less than a meter from the ‘B’ national championship qualifying standard.
She also threw in the javelin (27.84 meters) and the discus (21.15 meters). Garcia previously won the award for March 7-13. This is the sixth award for the women’s track and field program. Darnee Williams won Track Athlete of the Week for March 7-13 and April 4-10. Shayla Arthur won Field Athlete of the Week for March 14-20 and April 4-10.
The Lady Wildcats will compete at Northwestern State University’s Leon Johnson Invitational on Saturday.