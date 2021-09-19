Geography no longer matters when it comes to NCAA conferences.
After Texas and Oklahoma decided they wanted to exit the Big 12 for the SEC, Cincinnati, University of Central Florida, BYU and Houston all decided to join Big 12.
BYU is more than 2,300 miles away from Central Florida, more than 1,600 miles from Cincinnati and more than 1,900 miles away from West Virginia, a current Big 12 school.
The issue is obviously not just with the Big 12. The Big 10 expands from University of Nebraska to Rutgers University in New Jersey – a distance of nearly 1,300 miles away, but still not nearly as far as BYU to its future conference opponents. The ACC extends more than 1,400 miles from Miami to Syracuse and there are about 1,500 miles between Miami and Boston College. The Pact 12 consists of Colorado University, which is more than 1,300 miles away from University of Washington. It doesn’t make much sense geographically for teams like Missouri and Kentucky to be in the Southeastern Conference.
SFA, among several other Texas schools, including Texas-Rio Grande Valley joined the Western Athletic Conference which includes Seattle University.
There are several examples of how it seems as though the NCAA has thrown out the geography factor in determining which schools join which conference and in my opinion, if it’s going to do that, it might as well also do away with the The-student-athletes-are-students-first-then-athletes stance.
By having to travel across the country for conference games, you’re forcing these “student-athletes” to miss more classes. Sure, they may or may not be forced to work from the road for being students first, they’re sure going to be on the road a lot compared to a large majority of students.
Let’s not forget this isn’t just about football, which plays one game a week, usually on Saturdays. Volleyball, basketball, softball and baseball athletes travel during the week and often have to play multiple games on the other side of the country.
I personally am a bigger fan of having the conferences divided by geographical locations and I think it just adds to rivalries when the schools are within the same region but I understand it’s about money and those days are in the past.
It’d probably also be more fitting to stop naming conferences based on geography. If a conference has teams nowhere near the southeast, don’t name it the Southeastern Conference.
Geography means nothing anymore when it comes to the NCAA conferences.