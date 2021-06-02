Each year, Texans enjoy the first Saturday in June — the annual “Free Fishing Day.”
Any Texan can fish any public waterbody in the state without a fishing license.
This practice started years ago and the idea is to introduce newcomers to the sport of fishing. Recruiting new anglers will help insure the practice of fishing and enjoying our natural resources. The money from purchasing a license goes directly to fishing related endeavors. Surveys, stocking programs, trout releases and habitat improvement are just a few of the efforts your license purchase funds.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department hopes that people that try the fishing free of charge will like the activity enough will purchase a license and become lifelong anglers.
I am not aware of what other states do for their citizens but Texas (as usual) does it BIG.
The various State Parks on water will usually have an are set up for fishing. These fishing areas will accommodate visitors with fishing piers, docks and many of these piers have feeders. Obviously the key here is improving the probability of catching fish. Normally younger or less experienced anglers will respond better and stay interested in fishing and fishing conservation.
City Parks with fishing ponds will also have Rodeos or tournaments for the entire family to participate in. The TP&W website has an entire section on fishing with programs and learning tools for newcomers. Locally Martin Creek State Park, Teague Park, Tyler State Park and Caddo State Park always participate in some form or fashion. The Freshwater Fisheries Center recently resumed operation from pandemic mode and is fully functional. The TFFC is offering free admission on the 5th.
The public waterways and ponds are crucial in offering anglers that may not have access to fishing in any other locations. Single parents without fishing experience or knowledge can benefit from the information offered by the TP&W and get help with their future anglers young and not so young. The bottom line is any person wanting to fish should be able to wet a line this weekend.
I put together several links with information on the ins and outs of fishing, opportunities and learning experiences.
Fishing 101- has the basics and resources on how to get started, necessary items for the fishing newcomer. https://tpwd.texas.gov/education/angler-education/learn-to-fish
Neighborhood Fishn’ is a page helping urban anglers to find park ponds/city fishing etc. https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/management/stocking/neighborhood-fishin.phtml
Finally the TP&W fishing home page has resources, educational videos and hands on events where fishing is the main focus. This page is perhaps the best place to start to help with any information needed for a successful trip.