The first Saturday in June has long been dedicated to the “National Fishing Day” program.
Technically the first week in June is National Fishing and Boating week, the free fishing on Saturday is the big draw, especially for kids. This Saturday, Texas will participate in activities centered around the outdoors with an emphasis on fishing and boating.
Many State Parks will be hosting events with some pretty cool activities for the entire family. I put together a short list of events in East Texas as well as information links for other parts of the state if traveling is in your plans.
From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) will host its annual Free Fishing Day event. Admission fees will be waved and no fishing license is required. Hot dogs/hamburgers will begin selling at 11 a.m. and Sno-Cones will be available all day. The TFFC will furnish rods and reels but anglers may use their own.
There are hook and bait stipulations but the TFFC will furnish hooks and bait. There will be a day long youth competition where catching a tagged catfish could mean big prizes. While there, check out all the activities, aquariums and exhibits.
On Friday night, over at Martin Creek State Park, there will be an “Observing the Texas Sky” event. From 8-9:30 p.m. a guide will explain about the stars and constellations. Bring a lawn chair and flashlight. There will be signs leading to the auxiliary boat ramp where the group will meet.
On Saturday at Tyler State Park, visitors can learn all about Dutch Oven Cooking. Learning the basics of Dutch oven, camp style cooking and sampling some of these delicacies comes with a warning from the park: “You will be hooked.”
Having tried an apple cobbler cooked in a Dutch oven myself, I tend to agree with the warning. At 2 p.m. visitors can check out the Wild-food Walk. This activity consists of walking and learning what plants and trees produce edible fruit, nuts or otherwise food. Identifying what’s safe to eat and what other plants may dangerous. Historical uses of local plants for medicines and how to prepare edibles for survival use is ever needed.
Caddo Lake State Park will host events that sound pretty cool.
The “Natures Nightshift” will begin Friday night at 8:30 p.m. A Park Ranger will lead a hike through the park, learning about the inhabitants and their after dark activities. The hike lasts about an hour and the sights and sounds of Caddo Lake will all be explained. Saturday at 1 p.m. the “Pond Dipping” will start. A Ranger will lead an expedition in the water as visitors dip small nets in the shallows to see what they can catch. Insects, fish, frogs/tadpoles and any creatures will be identified and discussed.
There dozens of activities to get your family involved in across the state. Follow the link below for events and activities this weekend. https://tpwd.texas.gov/calendar/state-park-events