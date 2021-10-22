Marshall’s girls basketball team held its first practice this week and joining the team will be Are’Anna Gill, but as of now, she’s not thinking about basketball.
“To be honest, volleyball season has gone by way too fast,” Gill a junior for the Lady Mavs volleyball team said. “It seems like we haven’t even played anything and senior night is this Friday and it’s like, ‘How did it come this fast?’ I’m really looking forward to going to the playoffs. Hopefully we’ll be able to at least go to the second round.”
Gill said she wants to get a win today specifically for her senior teammates.
“Even though it’s not their last game, I don’t want them to leave with a loss at their actual home,” she said.
Last year, the Lady Mavs made the playoffs for the first time in 17 years and expectations are higher for them this year as they stand alone in second place in district play with an overall record of 26-11 and 8-2 against district opponents. The Lady Mavs defeated Hallsville on the road for the first time in program history, making that just one of three wins over the Ladycats as the two teams met in tournament action.
“I feel like this year, we have a better team attitude,” Gill said. “The hustle is there more. We bring more positivity in practices and on the court. When we’re not there when it’s game day, we have other teammates who pick us up.”
Gill said her individual game has improved since last year as well, specifically her serves and her hitting.
“She’s one of our athletic girls, just an all-around athlete,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Allen said. “She’s one of our multi-sport athlete who dominates across the board. She dominates in basketball, on the track and in volleyball. It’s really fun to share her across the board. She’s got a nasty top-spin serve that is unique for our team. Not a lot of people in our program have that. She’s very competitive. She brings something to the team that a lot of other girls don’t have just because she does have that gift of being in other sports and competing year-round.”
Gil has played volleyball since the age of 9 or 10 and since then, has learned valuable lessons that can be applied away from the court.
“To not bring what happens in the outside world into practice but let it go and try to have a good day,” she said when asked what she has learned from the game. “Just bring your all to practice and on the court.”
Gill is hopeful for a win today when her Lady Mavs play host to the Mount Pleasant Lady Tigers.
“Bring our all-out energy, effort, stay positive and pick each other up when somebody else is getting down,” Gill said are the keys to coming away with a senior-night victory, adding it adds a lot of motivation to win for the Marshall fans. “Honestly, it means a lot because if nobody is in the crowd, we have to do it ourselves. We have to bring the energy ourselves but if people are in the crowd, we have something to look forward to.”
Gill and the Lady Mavs will take on the Lady Tigers at 4:30 p.m. at Maverick Gymnasium.