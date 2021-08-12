Wiley College Sports Information Director Andrew Glover has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who.
Individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.
After earning a Bachelor of Arts in broadcast journalism with a minor in history from Texas Tech University in 2009, with which he was cited on the Dean’s List in 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2009, Glover later obtained a Certificate of Achievement upon his completion of a Texas Press Association Online Academy Course titled “Sports Writing for the Community Newspaper” in 2011. He also earned a certificate from the Oklahoma Press Association in 2012 for completing a course on Sports Coverage.
Glover gained his first experience as a staff writer for Texas Tech’s newspaper The Daily Toreador in Lubbock, Texas, in 2006. In 2007 and 2008, he gained experience as an intern at the Katy Times and KCBD NewsChannel 11, respectively. Glover began his journalism career as a reporter for The Pampa News, where he worked from 2009 to 12, before subsequently becoming a sports reporter for the Stillwater NewsPress from 2012 to 2015. Since 2015, Glover has excelled as the sports information director for Wiley College.
Glover has received numerous accolades throughout his career, including his acknowledgment as the Red River Athletic Conference Sports Information Director of the Year in 2019-2020. He was also recognized as the Sports Information Director of the Year by Black College Nines in 2020. Glover was additionally honored with Third Placement in Sports Writing Division II from Panhandle Press Association in 2011 and Second Placement in the Winter Game Notes from the College Sports Information Directors of America in 2019.
Glover provided coverage for Wiley College’s First National Championship in men’s track and field in 2018 as well as six National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championship Tournament Appearances by the College’s men’s soccer, men’s basketball, volleyball and men’s and women’s track and field teams.
During his time with the Stillwater NewsPress, Glover covered Oklahoma State University baseball team’s run to the National Collegiate Athletic Association Super Regional in 2014 and the women’s basketball team during the 2014-15 season. Moreover, he accepted an award in one of his college newswriting courses for the Most Distinguished Interview for his interview of Texas Tech University women’s basketball coach Kristy Curry in 2006.
He attributes his success to his passion for sports from a very young age. In the future, Glover hopes to continue his career at Wiley College or advance to a NCAA-accredited college.