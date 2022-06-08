Ready or not, summer 2022 is here and it looks like its gonna start early and ugly.
Triple digit, daytime highs are forecast to roll into East Texas this weekend. Summer officially begins June 21. Also known as the Summer Solstice, summer is the longest season at 94 days.
In East Texas summer can last another two months, regardless of when the Autumnal Equinox begins. Enough about the heat and more about catching bass offshore during the summer months.
Bass go about their business of living in a fairly predictable manner. Knowing what the fish “should” be doing and what they are actually doing will improve your fishing success.
Not all bass live shallow and not all live deep. I do believe however that deeper fish are more predictable and tend to be larger. Deep is always a hard term to define. Deep at Lake O’ the Pines versus deep at Caddo are two totally different facts.
Offshore is a term many use when discussing summer bass.
Bottom contour and steep or sudden depth changes are ambush points for the predatory bass. The bass can rest at the bottom of an underwater bluff in 24 feet while watching the top lip of the bluff for passing bait fish. Once a target is spotted, the bass will attack from under the bream or shad then settling back into the ambush position to wait. Another scenario is individual fish or schools of bass will cruise up and down a certain depth all the way around the perimeter of a main lake point.
This hunt and kill method makes bushpiles and structure such as rocks, stumps or laydowns key areas on this point. The cruising fish will either blast into a brushpile picking off bream or crappie that are less vigilant of predators or approach and flush bait fish out of the cover. There are times when the tip end of a point is where the bass congregate waiting and/or hunting.
Finally, the shell bed can be the sweet spot on your offshore point. Small mussels form large beds offshore. These colonies attract bream like magnets. Red-ear bream are also known as shellcrackers for their habit of picking up the tiny mussels, cracking them open to eat.
All these situations have the same key ingredient. Bait.
Shad can be anywhere but if you are finding large schools of shad on your electronics, rest assured predator fish will be nearby. These predators may not be your target species. White bass, stripers, hybrids, crappie and catfish all eat the same shad, bream and baitfish as largemouth/spotted bass do so you can expect some “by-catch.”
The bream at the mussel bed can actually be targeted and these offshore bream are usually bigger than their shallow cousins.
Deep diving crankbaits, Texas rigged worms and Carolina rigs are all major players in the offshore game. A drop shot is perfect if you can locate a school and stay over them with your electronics. If your boat is not equipped with electronics or if you don’t have a boat, many of these fish are still catchable. Long casts, trial and error and multiple angles on your point will have to suffice.
As the legendary East Texas heat arrives, keep hydrated, stay cool and get offshore.