Markus Gonzalez was called upon to take over the quarterback duties late in the regular season in a difficult situation but Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling said Gonzalez has handled it as well as anyone can expect.
“Markus is a tough kid who is mentally and physically tough and has been put in a no-win situation that no kid would want to be in but he has relished in that moment, taking over for the starting quarterback at the very end of the season, heading into the playoffs,” Keeling said. “That’s nothing he or the coaching staff wanted but he’s performed at a very high level for us for years. He started for us last year on defense as a sophomore and started on defense for us this year. It’s not like he was just sitting on the sideline not doing anything. He was very involved in the football team and had to take on a different role of basically being the quarterback on defense to the quarterback on offense. That’s a tough thing to do for a kid for sure but he has done a tremendous job for us. He was the quarterback his seventh and eighth-grade years, and his ninth-grade year. It’s not like we put a kid back there who never played but in the same sense, it’s a tough spot.”
“The coaches prepared me for that but I was still nervous,” Gonzalez recalls, adding the coaches advised him to, “Just breathe, calm down, be myself.”
Gonzalez is doing something right as he has helped lead the Wildcats to third round of the playoffs. In order to get to where they are now, they defeated the Daingerfield Tigers 28-27.
“The Daingerfield game was a game of a lifetime,” Gonzalez said. “We pretty much never beat them and it felt so great to finally take them down.”
Waskom’s quarterback and linebacker said the Wildcats enter today’s game against West Rusk with the same game plan as last week – play as a team.
“We just have to do that every week,” he said. “You’ve just got to keep doing what you’ve been doing.”
“West Rusk does a lot of good stuff on offense for sure,” Keeling said. “I think for us, we’re going to have to execute our offense to keep their offense off the field, maintain possession of the ball, minimize the big plays and if we do that, I feel like it’s a one-or-two-score game no matter what, one way or the other.”
This year marks five years that the Wildcats won their second of back-to-back state championships and Gonzalez hopes to help lead them back.
“My brother was on the back-to-back teams, Lucas Norton, and I just want to be able to carry that on,” he said.
In order for that to happen, the Wildcats must first get past the West Rusk Raiders. Kickoff for that game is slated for a 3 p.m. kickoff at Bobcat Stadium in Hallsville.
The winner will take on the winner of Elysian Fields and Paul Pewitt.