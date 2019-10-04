The first day of fall, Sept. 9, 2019, has come and gone and the outdoors enthusiasts are in “hog heaven.”
There are not enough hours in the day to be involved in the many activities going on this time of the year.
My own family, as I am sure many of you and your families are, has been “busy as bees” getting deer stands and duck blinds ready to go and when you get the jobs done, you get a little time in to fish a little.
All you “died in the wool” fisherman know that this time of the year as things gradually cool off is one of the best times of the year to get some excellent catches, especially perch and catfish.
My youngest son, Rokky, who is the Riddell Sporting Goods rep for the area, is really busy this time of the year keeping all these football coaches who wait till the last minute to get their orders in, finally found a little break for he and his wife, Alisia, to make a run out from their house on Caddo Lake where they caught a good bunch of perch. My wife, “Miss Becky” and I found time to help with a good fish fry. There ain’t nothing like fresh fish right out of the lake. That’s what you call real living.
I talked to Paul Ray Storie (the old retired heavy-weight champ) at church and he had a sore arm from pulling all those channel catfish the day before. I told him, “I sho’ felt sorry for him.” I advised him to rub that osre arm with a little coal oil – that will usually cure most anything.
FISHING REPORT
■ Tucker’s Camp – Caddo Lake (318) 433-6057
Water level is near normal. Perch are around stumps, blinds and single trees on Big Lake using jigs and shiners three to four feet deep. Black bass fair around big trees and moss beds on top water lures in Big Green area. Catfish fair on trotlines on Big Lake using large earthworms and shiners. Bream scattered around big trees out from Bird Island two feet deep on earthworms.
■ Crip’s Camp – Caddo Lake (903) 789-3233
Water level is near normal. Perch are good around stumps, blinds and single big trees three to four feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass fair around big trees and moss beds on top water lures in Little Green area. Catfish fair on trotlines in Buzzard Bay area on large earthworms and shiners. Bream are scattered around big trees one to two feet deep on crickets.
■ Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake (903) 789-3213
Water level is near normal Perch fair in river tops six to eight feet deep on jigs and shiners. Black bass fair along riverbanks on top water lures. Catfish fair on trotlines in pipeline area using large worms and shiners. Bream scattered in turtle shell area one to two feet deep on crickets and worms.
■ Johnson Creek Marina – Lake O’ the Pines (903) 755-2530
Water level is near normal. Perch fair in woods three to four feet deep on jigs and shiners. Black bass fair along shorelines on top water lures. Catfish fair on trotlines in woods using large earth worms and shiners. Bream scattered along shorelines on worms and crickets.
Did you know
Studies show that birds (including water fowl) are decreasing in numbers in USA. Pesticides and loss of habitat are believed to be the main cause.