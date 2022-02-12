Obviously neither the Dallas Cowboys nor the Houston Texans are in the Super Bowl but the Lone Star State is the most represented state in tonight’s contest, providing a little more proof that no other state can match Texas football.
Between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, there are 16 Texans on the two rosters. Coming in No. 2 is California, with 13 and Florida is No. 3 with 12. After that, no state has double digits.
Not only are there plenty of Texas connections in Super Bowl LVI but there are several East Texas connections, including a handful of Marshall connections.
Obviously, one of the 16 is Longview’s own Travin Howard who went from the Lobos to TCU and of course, everybody knows about Matthew Stafford being from Highland Park but there’s also a connection to Marshall that most Marshallites would prefer to forget – When Stafford and his Scots defeated the Mavericks 59-0 in the state championship. As painful as a loss as that was, Marshall fans can take pride in being part of history and that it happened against someone who eventually became a Super Bowl quarterback, and if you’re going to lose, might as well lose to the best. Another East Texas connection about that game was it took place in Tyler’s Rose Stadium.
Another connection to Marshall is Von Miller. No, he was never a Maverick he played at DeSoto High School where Claude Mathis, who coached Marshall in 2017 and 2018, is now. Mathis arrived at DeSoto just as Miller was leaving but Mathis told me he’s close with Miller and his family.
Even though Odell Beckham, Jr., played high school ball in New Orleans and not in Texas, he still has Texas roots, and Marshall roots in fact. His dad, Odell Beckham, Sr., was the Mavericks starting running back on the 1988 squad that went to the quarterfinals game and lost to Dallas Carter in the final two seconds a famous game that has been featured in ESPN’s 30-for-30 What Carter Lost.
There are several other Texans playing in the biggest game of the year tonight and I think that speaks volumes about Texas football. There’s just nothing like it.
As for the game itself, I’m taking Stafford and the Rams, and a large part of that is because I think Miller, Aaron Donald and that defensive line will be the difference makers. I’ll take Stafford for MVP in a 34-31 final.
Either way, it will be good to see Texans win the Super Bowl.