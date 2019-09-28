Goodbye Globe Life Park

Dear Globe Life Park,
I’m sorry I can’t be there for you on your very last game. It’s true what they say about time going by faster the older you get. You always think you have more time. At the start of every baseball season, we tell ourselves there will be plenty of opportunities to go hang out at the ballpark, get a hot dog, some nachos and root, root for the Rangers, and for the last 25 years, we’ve done just that at the iconic and majestic Globe Life Park.
You’ve gone by many different names over the years. We all knew you simply as, “The Ballpark in Arlington,” my personal favorite. Then you changed your name to Ameriquest Field, which thankfully, that name didn’t last long. It just didn’t have the same ring to it. Then everyone knew you as “Rangers Ballpark in Arlington,” before it changed again to your current name.
I must admit, I wasn’t crazy about the name but that wasn’t a huge deal. We loved you for you, not matter how people referred to you.
Thank you for all the great memories over the last 25 years. I’ll never forget having a great view of Gary Matthews, Jr. make the leaping catch to rob a home run against the Astros. I’m forever grateful for the few times I got to cover games in the press box and go into the clubhouse for interviews. I’ve always appreciated your generosity and freedom that not other parks allow, such as bringing in a cooler of food and drinks. I can only hope it’s the same way at Globe Life Field.
I get it – the new place will have a roof and climate control so we don’t have to battle the elements. It can get brutal when it gets into the triple digits but a couple of my favorite memories of going to Rangers games are rain delays. One game I went out around the ballpark and collected cups, some of which I still have to this day. Another rain delay game, the weather go so bad, we got escorted to safety through the dugout and hung out in the press conference room. I will admit though, rain delays aren’t always fun and can get quite annoying, to say the least.
The 2010 and 2011 seasons were probably the most memorable because of the World Series appearances but that 2011 year was particularly notable for me because my cousin and I went in on a 20-pack deal and spent a lot of time at the ballpark and celebrated many memorable moments.
I could go on and on about the many good times we shared but I know I’d leave some off that are worthy of mention, so in closing, thank you Globe Life Park for the memories, which I will always cherish. Your picture is still hanging up in my living room.
Goodbye Globe Life Park
P.S.: Please know that even though I’m not there with you on this final game on your field, I’ll be there in spirit and watching on TV. I just have one more final favor to ask – please make this game a very memorable one by helping the Rangers defeat those dang Yankees.