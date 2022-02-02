Two Elysian Fields Yellow Jackets signed letters of commitment to play at the next level on National Signing Day Wednesday. Linebacker and running back William Goodnight will attend Northeastern State University while offensive lineman Gage Parker will attend Arkansas Tech.
“I feel like I can further my education, get my degree and pursue my dreams of going to the NFL,” Goodnight said.
“It’s a place I want to be and they care about their education,” Parker said of Arkansas Tech. It’s a great program. They like to work hard and that’s something I’m known for, I guess.”
Goodnight spent the last two years with the Yellow Jackets where he rushed for 2,571 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also caught 21 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, he made 214 tackles. Parker was a four-year letterman and a three-year starter for Elysian Fields and saw action on the defensive line as well.
“They’re super consistent,” Scott Ford, who coached Goodnight and Gage, said. “Gage has been in the program since the sixth grade. Will moved in from Waller and kind of put us over the top at running back and linebacker. Those two kids, the last two years are 20-6. They were a big part of the team success and they both are honor roll students. Neither one of them have ever been in trouble and the thing I like about both of them the most is they made their teammates better. That’s what real leaders do is they make those around them better.”