Grace Community is ranked for the first time this season, and Whitehouse made a seven-spot jump in the latest edition of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15.
Grace — off to a 4-0 start under head coach Tim Russell — checks in at No. 11 in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS portion of the poll. This is just the fifth time for the Cougars to be ranked in the four-year history of poll — first since 2020 — and this is the highest ranking Grace has received.
Other new teams in the small-school poll this week are Corrigan-Camden (4-0) at No. 14 and Troup (3-1) at No. 15.
Timpson (4-0) received 12 first-place votes and 208 points to stay at No. 1, just ahead of Mount Vernon (4-0), which received two first-place votes and 198 points. Malakoff moved up to No. 3 with 177 points, followed by Carlisle (148 points) and Winnsboro (147 points).
In the Class 6A/5A/4A rankings, Whitehouse (4-0) jumped from No. 13 to No. 6 after its 53-28 win over Henderson.
Longview (4-0), Carthage (4-0) and Gilmer (4-0) remained as the top three. Longview received 13 first-place votes and 209 points. Carthage got one first-place vote and 197 points, and Gilmer checked in with 182 points.
Texas High (168 points) and Texarkana Pleasant Grove (150 points) completed the top five.
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (4-0) moved into the rankings at No. 13, and Center (3-1) also moved in at No. 14 following its 65-44 win over Daingerfield.
Notable games this week are Lancaster at No. 1 Longview, No. 15 Hallsville at No. 4 Texas High, No. 10 Kilgore at Palestine, No. 13 Liberty-Eylau at Sulphur Springs, No. 8 West Rusk at Arp, No. 9 Tatum vs. Lumberton (at SFA) and No. 12 Jefferson vs. Centerville (at Jacksonville).
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Ashley Moore and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.