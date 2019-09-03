When Marshall takes the field for its 109th meeting with the Longview Lobos, the Mavericks will be without J.J. Green lining up behind center.
“Not J.J.,” Marshall head coach Jake Griedl said when asked who he expects to start Friday night. “J.J. is no longer a part of the football program.”
Green missed spring ball after violating team rules before returning for the team’s season opener against the Tyler Lee Red Raiders where he went 16-of-26 passing for 232 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Some point after the game, however, Green and the Mavericks decided to go separate ways.
“We’ve had a backup plan and we’re going to see what we can do with it and in the meantime, develop someone who we feel is ready,” Griedl offered. “Brent Burris is obviously the front-runner in that situation, especially after have a good spring ball and he knows the offense. We’ve got to develop depth and we’ve got to put the ball into the right people’s hands.
“He knows the offense inside and out,” Griedl added of Burris. “He’s a smart kid. He knows how to make checks and what checks to make. He does a pretty good job of executing his assignment.”
Griedl said Burris’ teammates need to step up and play well in order to give the Mavericks a chance. Expect Burris to look to guys like wide receiver Savion Williams who had seven catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns.
“The running backs have to play well,” Griedl said. “The O-line has to play well. Receivers have to make plays in space. There’s no individual that needs to be Superman this week. The entire team just needs to play extremely well in order to have a chance to beat the No. 1 team in the state and that’s exactly what we’re going to try to do.”
The Mavericks’ first-year head coach said the Lobos are stacked with defensive weapons.
“No. 92, Sawyer Goram-Welch, he’s a really good football player and 34, (Tyshawn Taylor) their linebacker, is a really good football player. As a unit, they run and hit. They run at the football. They’re well coached. They’re a high-powered defense and a good football team.”
Griedl said the Lobos could give them all sorts of different looks on defense.
“Our first year here, they were a 3-4 defense and when they played us, they played a 4-2-5,” he recalls from his time as Marshall’s offensive coordinator. “Our second year here, they were a 4-2-5 defense and when they played us, they played a 3-3 stack. This year they showed us a 3-4 so I’m just going to go out and say, ‘who knows.’ The good news is we’ve already played a 3-3 stack. We’ve already played a 4-2-5 and we practiced against a 3-4. Whatever they give us, we’ll have seen before and it shouldn’t be foreign to us.”
Marshall and Longview’s 109th meeting is slated for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Lobo Stadium. Tickets will be on sale today and Thursday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and on Friday from 7 a.m. until Noon and can be purchased at the Y.A. Tittle Athletic Fieldhouse at Marshall High School. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.