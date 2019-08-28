Despite seeing her team come up short against Tatum on Tuesday night, Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Green said she was proud of her team’s effort.
“We competed really well,” Green said. “I was really proud of the way the girls came out and competed. There were just moments where we had a breakdown in serve-receive and we just couldn’t catch up but they hung tough. I was really, really proud of them.”
The Lady Mavs fell in three games to the Lady Eagles with scores of 25-20, 25-13, 25-22. Caitlyn Ellenburg had 26 assists. Chloe Buchanan finished with 25 digs. Emily Ellenburg led her team with nine kills. Jordan Terry was next in line with seven kills and Mahogani Wilson had six kills.
“I think that was the best team we’ve seen yet and I think that was the best we’ve played,” Green added. “I was really proud of how we rose to their level. We competed and that’s kind of what we’ve been looking for. I’ve talked about us being younger and how the underclassmen need to get used to the pressure of tight situations and I thought they handled it well.”
The Lady Mavs host their 35th annual tournament with ETBU beginning Friday. They will go head-to-head with Ore City at 8 a.m. and New Diana at 10 a.m. in pool play at ETBU.