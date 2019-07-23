As football season draws near to kickoff, expectations are high for the Marshall Mavericks, who have been picked by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine to win District 9-5A Division II this season. Marshall’s first-year head coach Jake Griedl said that will require a lot of hard work and won’t come easy as the district is stacked with talent.
“I think if we can stay healthy, I think we’ll have an opportunity to go out there and defend our district title but at the same time, I know a lot of those coaches in our district have put a target on our back and that’s OK but everyone in our district is well coached,” Griedl offered. “I know Kerry Lane has had a great offseason with his guys over at Pine Tree. I know Marcus Gold over at Whitehouse has done some good things since he’s been in charge. We don’t necessarily know what Darren Allman has done this offseason over in Nac but we know his reputation precedes him and that he’s a really good coach.
“Chris Cochran and those guys over in Lindale always do a really good job of coaching the kids they have and they outcoach a lot of people in our district, and to be quite honest with you, coach (Ritchie) Pinckard at Mount Pleasant is trying to rebuild that program,” Griedl continued. “Then you have Jacksonville who is full of athletes and they’re going to have a bunch of excitement this year because of their stadium be renovated. There are a lot of great coaches and a ton of athletes in our district. We’re definitely not in a weak district. We have some really good contenders in our district and then you look at our region, and you’re like, ‘holy smoke,’ so I think it’s up for grabs and it’s going to be who can coach, who can outplay and ultimately, who can execute.”
Griedl admits being picked to finish first adds pressure but he hopes his team can learn from that pressure.
“A lot of coaches want to be under the radar,” he added. “Some coaches like being on top. At the end of the day, there’s a teaching moment in everything and that’s why we’re coaches. I think the teaching moment in this is, ‘Hey, there’s a target on our back and that does create pressure,’ and that’s a good thing because in life, hopefully our kids go on and have a bunch of success at the next level, get college degrees and get great jobs. There are going to be times in those jobs and in families where the pressure is on and they know the pressure is on and they won’t fold because they know how to react in those pressure situations. Being listed as picked to win the district is great and all but I think the teaching lesson is, ‘Hey, there’s a target on our back and the pressure is on us to win it. Based on what everyone is saying, we should win it,’ but it all comes down to the pressure on Friday nights and it teaches our kids how to handle the expectations to succeed, being able to handle that in a healthy way and then going out and doing it.”