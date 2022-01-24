Marshall ISD is now in search of a new athletic director and head football coach as the end of the Jake Griedl era is coming to an end in Marshall.
“Two of MISD’s finest are stepping away from their positions at Marshall to pursue other opportunities,” MISD said in a statement. “Please help us congratulate our athletic director and Head (football) coach, Jake Griedl and his wife, Director of Health Services, Garland. Coach Griedl has accepted a head coaching position in Bastrop."
"It’s obviously hard to leave a community like Marshall," Griedl said. "They love their athletics and they love their kids. This wasn’t a decision that came easy but I know that this place is going to be left in great hands. I think it’s at a point for the next guy to come in and this program to the next level. It’s got great community support, great facilities and great kids. It’s definitely a crime for the taking and that only makes it that much harder to walk away from it to go to the next opportunity but that’s where my wife and I feel like we’re being called to and we have to follow that just like we did when we followed it five years ago out here."
He’ll take over a Bastrop Bears team that went 4-7 overall in 2021, replacing Todd Patmon who spent the last 13 seasons with program, four of which were as defensive coordinator and the last nine as head coach. Patmon compiled a record of 40-49.
"Their administration and their new athletic director, Eliot Allen, who just came in, it’s been evident that they’re doing whatever it takes to move that program forward," Griedl said when asked what it was about the Bastrop job that appealed to him. "Their eagerness and their excitement in terms of the growth of the overall community is exciting and it’s something that’s very appealing to my wife and me. I think it’s a school that’s ripe for the next person to take to the next level. Their principal, Krystal Gabriel, her energy and the way she runs the building, it’s infectious. They’re doing everything they can to build that championship culture and we want to be part of it and obviously, for us, it’s closer to my wife’s family, which is important for our baby girl who’s coming in March. It’s one of those things where they kept reaching and out and we finally listened and when we did, we realized maybe this is the best thing for our family in this season of life."
Griedl served as Marshall’s offensive coordinator under athletic director and head football coach Claude Mathis for two years before taking over for Mathis in 2019. In his first season as head coach, Griedl led the Mavericks to the playoffs and finished the season with an overall record of 7-4. In 2020, Marshall went 5-5 overall and went 8-4 in 2021 where he earned his first playoff victory as a head coach, bringing his career record to 20-13 as a head coach.
Griedl said it was tough to tell the Marshall players of his plan to leave.
"I love these kids to death," he said. "They’ve given us everything they have in the tank. It’s always hard to leave great kids who believed in you and believed in the program. It was a tough day to tell our players but I think they know that they’re the reason Marshall goes. I was just a cog in the wheel. They’re the ones that have been improving the program. They’re the ones that have been playing the game. They’re the ones that have been maturing into great young adults and regardless of who comes in, they know they have the capabilities to continue to do that."
MISD said it plans to begin the search for Griedl's replacement immediately.