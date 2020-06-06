Schools around the state of Texas have been given the nod to go ahead and work out with their athletic programs starting Monday and Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said his staff are looking forward to getting back to work with the student-athletes Monday morning.
“We’re excited,” Griedl said. “I know we’re ready to see our kids and I think they’re ready to see us. It’s been a crazy time so we’re ready to get back in front of our kids and start getting after it and start getting ready for next year.”
The student-athletes have been quarantined at home just like everybody else and therefore, haven’t had the opportunities or resources they would have had at school had it not been for COVID-19.
“I think the main thing is we’re wanting is just to get the kids back in shape,” Griedl added. “A lot of them have been active but necessarily active to the level that they would have been if we were in offseason. We’re not going to gas them too early. We just want to get them back into shape and get to the point where we can really star working with them again. That’s the biggest thing.”