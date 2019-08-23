Marshall’s football team went head-to-head in a scrimmage against Dallas Carter and Dallas Wilson Thursday night. Head coach Jake Griedl said he saw things he liked but added the Mavericks have a lot of work to do before kicking off the season.
“I think collectively as coaches, we saw some good things and we saw some bad things,” Griedl said. “We’ve got to make some improvements to beat Tyler Lee and that’s our focus. The most improvement happens from week one to week two and the scrimmage to week one is included in that. I know coach (Kurt) Traylor is going to have his guys ready. If we want to go 1-0 at the end of Friday night, we have to make improvements from last night’s scrimmage for sure.”
“We need to clear up mistakes,” Griedl said when asked what specifically the Mavs will work on before going up against the Red Raiders. “There were times when we showed flashes and when we did something right, it was, ‘Oh wow, if we can stay there, we’ll be pretty good.’ Then there were times when we looked very average. We just have to take coaching, pay little attention to the details of a route or to hand placement or to blitz scheme, whatever it may be and just understand the details are important and ultimately create big plays.”
The first-year head coach said he thought his Mavericks competed well.
“I think our kids handled the bus ride well,” he offered. “That’s two-and-half hours to jump off and go play right away. I think we saw flashes out of kids that we needed to see. There were a couple guys out there that we needed to see them do something to kind of earn their keep in that position and we saw that. I thought that was real good.”
Griedl concluded by adding he hopes the trip to Dallas was just the first of many long trips his team will take this season.
“I hope we have to get on the bus a lot,” he said. “I hope we can handle our district and can earn a home playoff game for round one but after that I hope we have to make about five bus trips like that. It’s always good to make sure our kids can travel well, get off the bus and go play well.”