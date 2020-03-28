There aren’t many certainties right now in the midst of the coronavirus and that includes all things UIL as high school athletics have been put on hold. High school coaches and athletes hope to continue the 2019-2020 athletic sports year, but whether or not that happens remains to be seen.
That includes spring football.
Marshall is the only school in Harrison County that will most likely play spring ball if given the opportunity. Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said he’s still hoping for the opportunity.
“There’s still a chance,” Griedl said. “The UIL is doing everything they can to get our kids to be able to participate again but obviously that can’t happen unless we’re in school. I think once they go back to school, if everybody in the state goes back to school, I think they’ll be an acclamation period and then we’ll see how many days we have left and that will determine if they will just pull the plug on it all or what not. I know this – they’re working their tails off trying to do what’s best for these kids in this state with an athletic mind but more importantly, safety-wise.”
Griedl said if the Mavericks are able to participate in spring ball, he doesn’t know what the start date will be.
“I do know when it would have been,” Griedl said. “We were going to start April 21 but with that being said, if we were to do it, we’d probably it that next week because there’s going to be acclamation period. The UIL would have to put something like that in just simply based on the fact that a lot of these kids are at home and they’re trying to stay as active as they can, whether that would be doing at-home workouts or something, but for the safety of all the kids, you’ve got to make the assumption that a lot of these kids aren’t doing much, at least not at the level that they would be. So you’re not going to just throw these kids out there to compete when they haven’t necessarily been doing anything for the last five, six weeks or however long it will be.”