After Tuesday’s decision by the University Interscholastic League to bump athletics back five weeks for 6A and 5A programs, Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said he’s just glad to be able to have a season at all.
“We’re really pleased with the UIL,” Griedl said. “Dr. Susan Elza and her staff have done a really great job securing the fact that we have a high school football season.
“It’s not cut short. All they did in essence was slide it back for the 5As and 6As.
“So as of now, 1A through 6A is going to have an 11-game season with a bye and that’s the best we could have asked for, so we’re very pleased with them and extremely grateful for our kids, more importantly that they’re going to have a football season.”
Traditionally, all schools are able to practice their fall sports the first Monday of August, but with the pushback, Marshall, along with other 5A and 6A schools, will begin practice on Sept. 7 and will play their first game on Sept. 24.
The Class 1A through 4A schools are still permitted to practice Monday, Aug. 3 and will kick off the season Friday, Aug. 28 as planned.
The change in schedule left Marshall with a spot to fill. The Mavericks were slated to take on Carthage, a 4A program, the third week of the season.
“I just got off the phone with a coach,” Griedl said. “We’re going to finalize something. I’m not ready to speak on it yet but it’s looking positive.”
The Mavericks are slated to open the season on the road against New Caney.