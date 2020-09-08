Monday was the first day of football practice for 5A and 6A schools around Texas and the Marshall Mavericks hit the field at around 7 a.m.
“We’re pleased with the first day,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said Monday afternoon after seeing his team practice that morning.
“We thought it was a good day. The kids were excited to get back out there. We’re happy to have the opportunity to get back out there.
“Obviously, being in the same system offensively, or somewhat in the same system for the third or fourth year based on personnel and being in the same defensive system the second year, we’re so beyond where we were last year and we’re excited about that.”
Marshall’s varsity and junior varsity squads began practice Monday morning as roughly 115-120 student-athletes participated. The freshman squad started practice on Tuesday.
“They were gassed at the end of practice, which means we practiced at the right tempo and that’s kind of what we wanted to achieve today and in the meantime, we’re going
to try to get some first downs and try to learn how to stop people,” Griedl said.
The Mavericks are slated to kick off their season on Friday, Sept. 25, when they play host to the New Caney Eagles.