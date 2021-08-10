Marshall’s football team hit the gridiron Monday evening for the first day of practice, one head football coach and athletic director Jake Griedl chalks up as a good day.
“I thought the kids had a lot of energy, as expected on the first day,” Griedl said. “I think our kids practice well. I think our coaches had a great plan in place. We got a lot done and kind of hit the target of what we want to achieve on day one. So it was a good day.”
Griedl added he was pleased with the turnout.
“I think it was exactly where it was supposed to be,” he said. “I think at this point it comes down to quality over quantity. The expectation has been changing and the kids that are here are the ones willing to meet that expectation. The ones that aren’t here, that’s their decision but the ones that are here got after it in practice with some good effort so we’re excited about the ones who are here.
“I think the attention to detail with the kids was really good,” he continued. “I think we’re much further beyond where we were last year day one, which is how it should be in a program. You should make those exponential strides. I know the coaches left the field yesterday feeling really pleased with practice. The challenge is ‘can we come out there again today and do the same thing and not have a hiccup?’ because we’re a little sore, a little tired and it’s about stringing days together that lead to wins. In terms of what yesterday was, it was a great first day to the 2021 season. If we can keep doing that throughout the year, it’s going to be a fun years for the Mavericks.”
Marshall football season tickets are now on sale through Thursday and can be purchased at marshallisd.com. Reserved seating in sections C and D cost $32 per seat and Section B costs $28 per seat. The cost covers four home games. Anyone interested in purchasing reserved parking in the “M Lot” can do so at the athletic office. The cost is $50.
The Mavericks are slated to Tyler Legacy in a scrimmage on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m.