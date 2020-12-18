Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl was recently chosen as a participant in the American Football Coaches Association’s 35 Under 35, a program that selects 35 coaches under the age of 35 and helps them develop their craft.
“A bunch of people from across the country apply for it and you submit some chalk talk and some of your theories on things, schematics and things like that,” Griedl explained. “Then they pick some of the best ones and ultimately, they’ll kind of mentor you through the program with some of other coaches. I know last year, James Franklin, the head coach at Penn State mentored some of those coaches. So it’s kind of like a mentoring program for some of the younger coaches.”
Griedl added it’s an honor to be selected.
“It’s a really cool experience,” he said. “Obviously, it’s very humbling seeing some of the other names on the list and knowing where those guys are at and where their careers have taken them. I’ve been very grateful to have some great mentors in this profession that have really kind of poured into me and that has allowed me to be in the position that I am. I’m just extremely grateful for the opportunity and now I’ve got to capitalize on that, learn and grow in the opportunity in the things they’re going to teach and train and use those tools to ultimately better the kids at Marshall, better the program and better myself as I can give the best I have to the program in Marshall. I’m really excited for the opportunity.”
He said he hopes to be able to pick the brains and learn from coaches who have more experience.
“I just want to be a sponge and take everything in that I can and apply what I can, learn from it and maybe correct some things that I need to correct and ultimately do my part and do the best that I can so that I can get our kids to be the best that they can,” he said.