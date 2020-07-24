Every year, Texas high school football fans, players, coaches and others anticipate the publication of the annual Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine. Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said he took a brief look.
“I peaked at it the other day for the first time,” Griedl said.
The magazine predicts his Mavericks to finish on top of the District 9-5A, a district that didn’t change at all other than seeing Longview drop to 4A and adding Texas High back into the district.
“We’re going to have an extremely competitive district bringing Texas High in,” Griedl said. “They’re going to be ready to go. They had a good football team last year and they’re going to be better this year. Pine Tree, I know coach (Kerry) Lane at Pine Tree is really excited about his team this year. It’s another year under Darren Allman at Nac, so those guys will be ready to go. Obviously, Marcus Gold at Whitehouse and those guys will be ready.”
Although being picked to win the district is nice, Griedl said he doesn’t necessarily draw motivation from it.
“Picks are picks. It’s flattering but those mean nothing,” he added. “We’ve got to show up and play. We’re just excited about the fact that we’ve got 10 games lined up for the 2020 season. We don’t need a list telling us we’re picked first for us to be motivated to get first but it’s nice to have people think we’re a good football team and now we’ve got to go prove that we’re a good football team.”