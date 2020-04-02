When Maycee Griffin started high school, she didn’t imagine her senior softball season going the way it has.
“Honestly, it’s crazy because when you think about it as a freshman, you never ever imagine this being your senior year when you’re supposed to have prom, graduation and your senior night, you never think it’s going to be cut short by something like this. It’s just crazy.”
“It really does suck for the seniors,” Marshall head softball coach Allie Shepperd said. “When we talked last about Chloe (Buchanan) and how the other seniors got to play their junior year, Maycee was injured last year too and she missed out on several games, if not a third of the season. So she actually missed out on a lot of her junior year too and kind of battled with something that was unfortunately a softball-related injury that will be a thorn in the side for a while. It took a while for her to heal from it before she got to come back. So I know this is really eating her up too because she was healthy and she was playing well and finally getting to be part of the action, so it definitely hit her hard, maybe a little bit harder than some of the other seniors because like Chloe, she missed out on some of her junior year.”
Perhaps Griffin envisioned this season to be something more similar to how it was before it got cut short. Griffin and her Lady Mavs were off to a 17-6 start and were 1-1 in district play. Griffin had 23 hits, 14 runs, 13 RBI and a batting average of .469.
“We found out we wouldn’t be able to play until May 4, so we were bummed out and now we’re not going to get to go back to school until May 4, so now we know it’s kind of up in the air, which sucks but we’re being hopeful,” Griffin said.
“The latest information I got is that UIL sports and activities would not resume until May 4, which I don’t know if they’ll push that back since the governor pushed our start time back for school or if they’ll just cancel the season altogether,” Shepperd said. “I know that me and my girls, and I’m sure I’m speaking for most of the schools across Texas, would not mind at all playing into June. I don’t know but I’m still hopeful, especially for my girls. I know they don’t want it to be over. I’m hoping they just extend it but I haven’t heard yet.”
The senior knows her chances of returning are slim but just in case, she and her teammates are trying to prepare for it.
“I think we’re all doing things at home to get better but I don’t think we’ll be able to practice until May 4,” she offered. “I run quite a bit. I bought a bike so I bike around my neighborhood when I don’t feel like running and I hit off the tee at home. It’s not a bunch but at least it’s something.”
Griffin said the time away from softball has given her a greater appreciation for the sport.
“It’s sad because I would like to think my senior teammates and I made a difference in the program from when we started as freshmen and I feel like it’s turned around,” she said. “I think this would have been the best year of our high school careers. It just sucks that it has been cut short.”
“This is the unknown, unimaginable situation that we’re in and of course we want everybody to be safe, it just is terrible timing for these seniors,” Shepperd added. “Not only are they missing out on their senior softball season but they’re missing out on awards banquets and senior parties. It’s a tough time of the year to rip away from them.”
As a senior, Griffin made it an effort to take on a larger leadership role.
“I try to be more positive and if the underclassmen are getting down on themselves, I just want them to know that it’s completely OK and they should stay up because they’re good and they’re just going to make mistakes,” she said. “When I was younger, it was a lot tougher for me to let things go and shake mistakes off.”
“Maycee has become a leader in the last couple years,” Shepperd offered. “Her first year was hard for her to transition from basketball to softball. I think she felt like she missed out on the preseason, like scrimmages and stuff, but by the time her junior year rolled around, that was the norm for her, so it was easier for her to kind of jump in and get right to it without warming up for softball season. She has been one to lead by example, working hard in the weight room, working hard on the field, she’s a hard worker.”
Throughout her high school career, Griffin has collected many fond memories along the way.
“Going to the playoffs my junior year because it had been such a long time that the softball team had made the playoffs and it was really special to be a part of it,” she said. “It felt like a big accomplishment for girls sports at our high school.”
She also learned valuable life lessons, specifically, not to dwell on the negative.
“In life, things aren’t going to go perfectly. You’re going to mess up sometimes but you just have to move on and do better the next time and not focus on the negative so much. Be positive.”