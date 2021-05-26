ELYSIAN FIELDS — Baseball has always been a big part of the Grubbs’ family. Noah is a senior catcher for Elysian Fields Yellow Jackets. His dad, Clay is an assistant coach for the squad that has made its way to the fourth round of the playoffs.
“If we’re not on the field together, we’re watching a game together,” Clay said. “We’re always talking through situations.”
The two have a long history of attending Texas Rangers games together.
“The Rangers were my favorite team by far,” Noah said. “I remember when I was like 5 or 6, I could do just about any stance on the lineup.”
“And he could tell you every player on the roster,” Clay recalls.
“Josh Hamilton,” Noah said when asked if he had a favorite Ranger growing up. “I wore 32 for a long time because of him.”
The catcher has since switched to No. 4.
“I think it was seventh grade when I made a switch from 32 to 4 just because 4 was always there and when we were looking through baby pictures four a slide show, the first jersey number I ever wore was 4,” Noah said. “Nobody ever realized that.”
His dad recalls watching his son’s early days of baseball.
“His first game was a scrimmage in Marshall,” Clay said. “During that game, the first time he was out on the bases, he got thrown out at first base. I remember him coming to the dugout and throwing a fit because he was out. He had his hands up on the fence and he was just sobbing because he didn’t want to be out. I think from that time on, he has always worked to not feel that again.”
“My earliest baseball memory is probably from t-ball whenever me and my friend from Marshall (Garrett Cotten) turned a triple play,” Noah said.
Father and son have been on the baseball journey for a longtime and hope to keep it going as coach and player.
“It’s honestly surreal,” Noah said. “This is the furthest our team has gone in a while and to be part of that my senior year, it’s just real special. Then with the guys around, I wouldn’t want to do it with another group.”
“This senior season has been a special one,” Noah continued. “I think if I hadn’t gotten the memories we’ve made this year, it’d be a bummer. I know how hard it was for the seniors last year and I feel bad for them but I’m glad I didn’t experience that.”
“He’s still close friends with one of those guys,” Clay said. “Having seen him go through that and then go pitch in college, I think it really opened up a lot of eyes around here. You never know when that last game is going to happen. We’re going to enjoy each practice and each game.”
That’s just one of many life lessons Noah says he has learned from baseball.
“I think the big one is that this is a game of failure,” Noah said. “You’ve got to have a short memory if you want to play this game for a while. It’s mentally and physically taxing but if you can have a short memory and know the greatest players ever failed seven out of 10 times, you’ll be in a good spot.”
“I think that’s probably been the biggest accomplishment for Noah of his high school career is that his memory has gotten shorter each season to where those failures don’t linger as long as they used to,” Clay offered. “I see the maturity that he has learned from the game through those failures.”
“You’ve just got to experience failure, honestly,” Noah added. “You’ve just got to go through it,” he said. “There are times where the game gets to you. There are times where you want to hang up the cleats. It takes great coaches like coach (Sean) Struwe and my dad to help you get through that and just realize it happens to everybody.”
When asked what it’s like to play for his dad, Noah said, “I know a lot of people don’t get that opportunity but it furthers our relationship. We spend a lot of time on the ball field together. Some people look at being the coach’s kid as getting extra privilege but I think he’s a little harder on me than anybody else.”
“I would agree with that,” his dad said. “I can hold him to higher expectations because of who he is versus some of the other kids.”
“It’s pretty impressive really,” Struwe, Elysian Fields’ head baseball coach said. “He (Clay) doesn’t say as much as I probably would. He does a good job of balancing father/ son, coach/player. You might not even notice if you didn’t know.”
Father, son and the rest of the Yellow Jackets who together, own an overall record of 25-7, are slated to go head-to-head with the Gunter Tigers.
“I know they’ve got a pretty good lefty who hasn’t given up a run in 55 innings,” Struwe said. “I kind of expect them to be very similar to Mount Vernon and New Diana as far as swinging the bats and playing defense.”
“I know they’ve got a really good lefty,” Noah said. “He hasn’t given up a run in 55 runs. That’s insane but if we just stay within ourselves and keep the team approach, there’s not a team that can beat us. We swing the sticks well enough, we’ve got great pitching and we’ve got a good defense behind our pitchers. If we just play our games, it’s ours.”
Noah added, if the Yellow Jackets come away with the win, they will celebrate the victory on the bus ride home.
“As soon as you get off the bus, it’s got to be business for the next round, the next game,” he said.
“I think I get into the next opponent pretty quick, trying to find stats and start to find scouting reports before I hand it over to him and let him come up with a game plan four our pitchers,” Clay said.
“Funny story, actually last night we were watching TV and my mom was trying to talk to him and he was like, ‘Give me a second, I’m working,’” Noah said of his dad. “I thought he was working on school work being a teacher and all but I look over and he’s working on a scouting plan. That’s what our family revolves around this time of the year.”
First pitch of the series opener is slated for 7 p.m. tonight at Brook Hill School in Bullard.
Elysian Fields (24-8) vs. Gunter (32-7) Class 3A, Region II Regional Semifinals
The Series
Game 1: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Bullard Brook Hill
Game 2: 7 p.m. Thursday, Bullard Brook Hill
Game 3: 5 p.m. Saturday, Nevada-Community (If needed)
How they got here
ELYSIAN FIELDS: Defeated Hughes Springs (17-5, 9-3), Mount Vernon (4-3, 3-2) and New Diana (5-2, 0-1, 8-6) GUNTER: Defeated Grand Saline (14-0, 4-1), Whitesboro (4-0, 5-7, 3-0) and Maypearl (1-0, 12-3)
Keep an eye on
ELYSIAN FIELDS: Blake Merritt (.230, 14 RBI) … Campbell White (.275, 7 RBI) … J.D. Ballard (.256, 21 RBI, 12 SB; 3-2, 18 strikeouts, 15.1 IP) … Jackson Illingworth (.253, 19 RB, 11 SB; 7-2, 1.74 ERA, 68 strikeouts, 64.1 IP) … Jase Greenslate (.324, 15 RBI) … Kip Lewis (.300, 12 RB) … Kyle Storey (.297, 10 RBI) … Logan Presley (.382, 3 HR, 20 RBI) … Noah Grubbs (.320, 24 RBI, 16 SB) … Ryan Wilkerson (.412, 7 HR, 30 RBI, 19 SB; 8-0, 2.39 ERA, 81 strikeouts, 61.1 IP)
GUNTER: Pitcher Isaac Villanueva worked 7.2 innings in Gunter’s 1-0 series-opening win over Maypearl last week before being relieved. Villanueva has not allowed a run in his last 55 innings pitched … Cade Dodson went 3-for-5 with two doubled and three RBI and Garrett Vogel singled, tripled, walked and scored three times in a 12-3 series-clinching win over Maypearl
Did you know: Struwe has a career coaching record of 103-62 … Elysian Fields was 7-6 a year ago in a COVID-19 shortened season … Elysian Fields has three one-run wins and three one-run losses this season