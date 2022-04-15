Mount Pleasant senior Guillermo Sanchez received MVP, Jason Mayfield earned the Coach of the Year honor, and both were joined in the superlative department by other Mount Pleasant, Longview, Pine Tree and Sulphur Springs players when the 15-5A All-District Boys Soccer Team was released for the 2022 season.
Longview senior Jose Luis Aguilar grabbed the Defensive MVP award, junior Alex Flores received Newcomer of the Year, and Parker Kelsey finished as Sophomore of the Year.
Mount Pleasant senior JD Mendoza earned Offensive MVP, senior Babi Gandara shared the Goalkeeper of the Year title with Pine Tree senior Octavio Jacquez, and Sulphur Springs sophomore Alex Yanez finished with the Midfielder of the Year crown.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
First Team
Diego Enriquez, Longview; Osvaldo Marquez, Longview; Erik Torres, Longview; Chance Williams, Longview; Aaron Bocanegra, Pine Tree; Edgar Bocanegra, Pine Tree; Alberto Alba, Pine Tree; Allen Ledesma, Mount Pleasant; Francisco Equihua, Mount Pleasant; JR Martinez, Mount Pleasant; Erick Soto, Mount Pleasant; Gaisha Gutierrez, Mount Pleasant; Gian Alvarez, Hallsville; Zach Southard, Hallsville; Yahir Casarez, Marshall; Modesto Serrato, Marshall; Angel Andino, Sulphur Springs; Edgar Salazar, Sulphur Springs; Matthew Clarke, Sulphur Springs; Daniel Lee, Texas High
Second Team
Jared Zuniga, Longview; Jesus Munoz, Longview; Victor Aguilar, Longview; Giovanni Zamora, Pine Tree; Jai’Lyn Ryan, Pine Tree; Ismael Adame, Hallsville; Lucentshy Ovide, Hallsville; Javier Jaimes, Marshall; Anthony Monzon, Marshall; Pedro Zuniga, Mount Pleasant; Chino Barboza, Mount Pleasant; Ernesto Hernandez, Mount Pleasant; Alan Hernandez, Sulphur Springs; Alexis Pasion, Sulphur Springs; Jose Rodriguez, Sulphur Springs; Austin Miller, Texas High; Sam Tettamanti, Texas High
Honorable Mention
Miguel Rojo, Longview; Diego Barbosa, Longview; Stephen Gaskin, Longview; Alex Mireles, Pine Tree; Jassiel Rivera, Pine Tree; Christian Alfonzo, Pine Tree; Josue Adame, Hallsville; Joel Ontiveros, Hallsville; Homelit Renteria, Marshall; Abraham Valdez, Marshall; Osvaldo Arellano, Sulphur Springs; Bryan Gonzalez, Sulphur Springs; Manuel Vega, Sulphur Springs; Uriel Santacruz, Sulphur Springs; Anderson Escobar, Texas High; Alijah Garza, Texas High; Luckey Abhulimen, Texas High