Marshall’s offense line has paved the way for 51 first downs, 587 passing yards and 424 yards. Helping lead the way on that offensive line is junior left tackle Connor Hagerty.
“Leadership on the offensive line,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said when asked what Hagerty brings to the table for the Mavericks. “He’s kind of the anchor of our O-line. I think he’s probably one of the top tackles in East Texas. His work ethic is outstanding. He’s aggressive. He’s physical. He’s a great kid who leads up front. He definitely leads by example but knows how to talk to four guys around him to get those guys going.
“We put a lot on him,” Griedl added. “It doesn’t matter who plays in terms of quarterback, they’re all new in some regard to varsity experience so being able to protect that backside of the quarterback is important. The quarterbacks’ got to have confidence in his blind side and Connor does a good job of instilling that confidence in the quarterback.”
Despite doing a lot of the heavy lifting up front, Hagerty and his fellow offensive lineman don’t get a lot of recognition.
“Not a lot but it does feel good when you get that recognition you deserve,” Hagerty said.
Every now and then, players will thank the linemen for their blocks.
“We’ll be in the huddle and they’ll come up to us and say like, ‘Good job, keep working,’ or they’ll tell us if we’re doing something wrong to step up and do it like we know we can,” he said.
Providing blocks to help the team succeed is what Hagerty says is the most rewarding part of being a lineman.
“Just seeing your team score because of what you were able to help (is rewarding),” he offered. “It’s just filled with happiness knowing you stepped up for everyone else on the field.”
Hagerty and his fellow offensive linemen for the Mavericks have friendly competitions among themselves.
“We have kind of like a trophy system,” he said. “Whoever has the highest grade or most pancakes gets two steel nuts on a necklace that hangs on their locker. They’ve been on my locker for the past this whole time until this Pine Tree game.”
Hagerty and the other lineman for the Mavericks up front have guided the Marshall to a 2-2 overall record and a District 9-5A DII record of 1-0 after defeating the Pine Tree Pirates a week ago. Hagerty says with experience, the team has improved all around from the start of the season.
“We lost a lot of seniors last year so a lot of our new people playing this year were JV players last year and they’ve been able to step it up and prove to themselves and others that they have what it takes,” he said.
The Mavericks are set to take the field and will look to advance to 2-0 against district opponents with a win over Jacksonville tonight.
“They have a couple solid guys but if we do what Marshall can, we’ll be able to overcome it,” he said.
Overcoming obstacles is a lesson Hagerty has learned through football.
“My expectations are that we’ll be able to overcome any challenges that we face over the season and that we’ll be able to go as far as we’ll allow ourselves to take us,” he said. “You’ve got to be tough mentally and you can’t ever give up or quit on something when you know you can do something and you have what it takes.”
Tonight’s contest against Jacksonville is homecoming for the Mavericks. Hagerty said he’s not going to allow everything that comes along with that to serve as a distraction.
“We just approach it like we would any other game,” he said. “Just stay locked in and try not to get distracted by anything else that’s happening.”
Tonight’s game against the Indians is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Maverick Stadium.