It was a sad day in baseball and the world of sports when Major League Baseball threw the book at the Astros. It was necessary, but sad.
I’m a Rangers fan, not an Astros fan, but the reason I say it was sad is because the fact that the league came to the conclusion it did was because it saw proof that the cheating did in fact happen, which is something you always hate to see but it makes it way worse knowing a team broke the rules in order to make that happen.
There’s no question that the 2017 World Series in definitely tainted at best and you can’t help but wonder how much of what the Astros accomplished was due to stealing signs.
It’s especially sad seeing as it was on the heels of Hurricane Katrina.
The city of Houston rallied around the Astros and vice versa.
The World Series victory was not only the first for the city but for the state of Texas, and now we find out it was done by Houston breaking the rules.
According to ESPN, more than half of MLB fans believe the players should be punished as well.
I get where they’re coming from, but I’m not really sure how the league can do that appropriately.
You can’t award the Commissioner’s Trophy to the Dodgers because the Astros defeated the Red Sox and the Yankees along the way, and who’s to say those teams wouldn’t have defeated the Dodgers in the World Series?
I’ve heard talks of the World Series being stripped away from the organization and not going to anyone, but I don’t see that happening because if you’re to do that, you might as well strip away any titles from teams with players that we now know were juicing.
I’ve heard Astros fans defend their team and say every team does it.
Even if that’s the case, just because one person breaks the rules, doesn’t mean you need to.
That was an argument about the steroid era and my thought was always that’s all the more reason not to juice because if you accomplished what you set out to do, and did it the right way, you can hold your head up high knowing you overcame such high obstacles with integrity.
I’ll admit, I’ve gotten some good laughs from the Astros jokes, like calling them the “Houston Asterisks.”
But still, it’s sad that it has come down to this.
As a baseball fan and a sports fan in general, I’m ready to move on.
I’m OK with having the Astros keep the Worlds Series trophy. Go ahead and stick an asterisk next to their name for that season and hand out whatever punishments necessary.
But then go ahead and turn the page.
Unfortunately though, this stuff won’t be going away anytime soon.