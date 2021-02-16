Right now is a crazy time in what is the frozen tundra of East Texas.
All this winter weather makes me grateful to be living in the south and quite honestly, I don’t understand how northerners do it – the idea of being stuck in one location because of snow, the constant ridiculously cold temperatures that should only be found on Pluto if it in insists on being in our solar system and the idea of having to constantly shovel the driveway in said freezing temperatures, I’m just glad to living in East Texas where this these temperatures only occur on years when the planets all align and the Cleveland Browns make the playoffs.
At any rate, I’m also glad we don’t get this weather more often in East Texas for the sake of local sports.
We were about to enter the area round of high school girls basketball playoffs and working toward bi-district for boys hoops. I was also looking forward to getting out to the diamond for baseball and softball action but Mother Nature apparently had other plans. The sooner those plans end the better.
We all remember how COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the sports scene right before high school basketball teams were about to play in the Texas state championships. We don’t need to get anywhere near that point again this year. There’s still no guarantee that we will get through the spring season of sports this year as COVID is still out there. We don’t need winter storms adding to the mess. The sooner we can send the cold weather back to the north, the better.
I want to see how local sports unfold. Which of our East Texas teams will make a deep playoff run in the basketball playoffs? What teams will prove the doubters wrong by doing something that hasn’t been done in several years of school history?
I’m assuming that high school baseball and softball begin later in the northern stats than down here, which is another reason in my mind to love the south. In East Texas, high school baseball and softball seasons last longer (unless it extends into summer for our northern friends) and the way I see it – the more time spent on the diamond, the better.
So as for the snow and cold weather — it’s fun for a little bit but after a couple days of it, I for one am ready to be done with it and ready to get back to East Texas sports.