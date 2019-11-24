Whether or not Mason Rudolph used a racial slur toward Myles Garrett is irrelevant.
If he did, the Steelers’ quarterback should be suspended and fined, no question, but it doesn’t excuse Garrett’s behavior.
I said before that we’re living in a different time, a time when sensitivity seems to be at an all-time high, a time in which people can’t just let things roll off their backs.
If Rudolph said something he shouldn’t have, Garrett should have simply walked away instead of wrestling the quarterback to the ground well after the pass was thrown (heck, Rudolph wasn’t even in the camera shot that the network was using when the incident happened), refusing to get off him then ripping of his opponent’s helmet and hitting him on the head with it.
That’s assault.
It also shows that athletes and celebrities get away with far more than the rest of the world. If you or I were at a football game and we stole a player’s helmet and took a swing, we’d be behind bars.
In the normal workforce, if an employee or someone says something inappropriate, you report it to HR and move on. You don’t retaliate violently.
Besides, I’d like to know at what point the slur supposedly came? Was it before the snap or on a previous play? If so, is that why you hit him late instead of running at the ball?
None of it makes any sense to me.
There were just eight seconds left and that should have made it easier for Garrett to walk away. His team was up 21-7 and about to beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh for the first time in a long time.
Had he walked away, that would be an easy win and it would have been a win-win for Garrett and his Browns but instead, the Browns managed to lose contrary to what the scoreboard showed.
It’s never a win when one of your best players, a former first-round pick is suspended and nobody was talking about the Browns win over their rivals.
Everybody was talking and still is talking about the final eight seconds.
Garrett is also making himself an easy target.
For the sake of discussion, let’s say Rudolph did use a racial slur. He obviously got the reaction he wanted from Garrett and now other teams and players will know how to get into the defensive end’s head when he finally makes his return.
Perhaps I’m missing something in this and if that’s the case, I’d like to know what.
Why was it so hard for Garrett to walk away? Again, there were only eight seconds. So if you’re to tell me that Rudolph was trash talking all game long, that tells me he’s come this far without imploding, so again, why can’t he just finish off the final ticks of the game?
Why can’t we be thicker skinned? Why must we be so soft and offended by everything?
Just walk away.