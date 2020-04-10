There are about two or three names that come to mind when I think about the best second baseman in Texas Rangers history.
Ian Kinsler stands out for sure.
You can make a strong case for Michael Young and perhaps even Julio Franco.
In the long run though, I have to go with Kinsler, who started his career with the Rangers in 2006 until the 2014 season when he was unceremoniously traded to Detroit for Prince Fielder, who didn’t produce the way the Rangers had hoped.
Kinsler was a fan favorite throughout his eight years in Texas. He could do it all, whether it was hitting, running bases, fielding or throwing.
As a Ranger, he had 1,145 hits, 156 home runs, 539 RBIs, 172 stolen bases, a batting average of .273 and he played a key role in helping the Rangers reach the World Series for the first time in franchise history in 2010 before returning in 2011.
The Rangers second baseman was an All-Star in 2008, 2010 and 2012. He was an All Star again in 2014.
In 2018, he played for the Angels and Red Sox and helped Boston win the World Series. He finished his career with the Padres in 2019.
He was a two-time Gold Glove Award winner.
Kinsler overcame obstacles and made a name for himself and earned a spot on the 2009 list of 50 best baseball players at the time for Sporting News.
In 2011, he became just one out of 12 players in MLB history to have hit at least 30 home runs in a season twice, after having done it just two years prior.
Born and raised in Arizona, Kinsler was originally drafted by his home-state team in the 29th round of the 2000 MLB draft, but opted for college.
The Diamondbacks took another shot at him a year later in the 26th round and he declined once again to stay in college to sharpen his game.
He was eventually drafted by the Rangers in the 17th round of the 2003 draft.
I remember watching Kinsler hit a cycle in 2009 against the Orioles. It seems like a lot of the team’s memorable moments came against Baltimore.
Choosing Kinsler at the position was no knock on the others.
Young definitely deserves a spot in the lineup of greatest Texas Rangers ever, but like first base, second base is not the place for him.
Kinsler definitely left his mark with the team at second.