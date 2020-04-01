Tonight was the night I had marked on my calendar months ago – April 1, 2020.
It was supposed to be the second game of the Texas Rangers’ opening series in their new home at Globe Life Field and there was going to be a lot to celebrate.
Tonight was supposed be like any other game night – we get there early enough to find our seats, walk around, maybe check out the gift shops and concession stands, watch the players stretch and warm up, then we return to our seats for the first pitch.
Unfortunately, there’s no need to stretch. First pitch has been put on hold as is our chance to view a game at the new ballpark.
Admittedly, I was less excited about the new ballpark than I was the start of baseball but I knew, and still know, that in time, I too will come to love the new stadium. Perhaps, after going to just one game and seeing the dimensions that honor Ranger greats of the past in person, I will be hooked.
I’m sure that in time, I will appreciate watching a baseball game in a climate-controlled facility instead of having to battle the elements of a 100-plus degree Texas summer as I drench in sweat, and constantly leave my seat for an ice-cold refill, also hoping the clouds will come block the sun for some sweet relief.
In the meantime, I was looking forward to watching a great game, great atmosphere, the smell off popcorn, the taste of hotdogs, the sound of the crack of the bat and the sight of a home run ball sailing over the leftfield wall. Then of course, I want to celebrate with fans around me, share high fives and fist bumps. Heck, I’d be OK with an elbow bump too, but the whole social distancing and not having 10 people in an area have kind of ruined all that.
I was looking forward to standing and singing (more like shouting) during the seventh inning.
Nope it’s not just some really cruel April Fools’ joke and there’s no need to stretch.