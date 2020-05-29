As I’ve mentioned before, during this time of quarantine, I’ve watched a lot of classic games, some of which I remember watching and others that happened before my time.
Some of those got me thinking, I wish I could see some of these teams from different eras go head-to-head and the closest I could come to seeing that was to simulate matchups on a the website, www.whatifsports.com, which simulates the scores, play-by-play and full blown stats.
I used the site to simulate each matchup just once and even though I couldn’t watch the games on TV or in person, there was a part of me felt like I was watching as I read over the simulated stats.
I decided to take one team from each decade of the Super Bowl era. Whatever team won the most Super Bowls in each decade would represent that decade.
Because the Packers won the first two Super Bowls (both of which came in the 60s), I took the 1967 Packers and put them up against the 2018 New England Patriots. Tom Brady went 18-of-26 for 209 yards and two touchdowns and outperformed Bart Starr who was 12-of-21 for 135 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
However, Vince Lombardi’s Packers defeated Bill Belichick’s Patriots 38-30 thanks to running back Ben Wilson who had 11 carries for 111 yards and three touchdowns.
Even though Brady’s Patriots of the 2010 decade was eliminated, he still had a chance with his squad of the 2000s as his 2003 team went up against the 1974 Pittsburgh Steelers. Brady went up against Terry Bradshaw, the original TB12, and escaped the Steel Curtain in a 13-7 final. Brady went 21-of-35 for 220 yards and one touchdown while Bradshaw was 5-25 for 63 yards and one interception.
A 42-yard field goal and another from 38 by Adam Vinatieri were the difference makers to put the Patriots in the next round.
I would love to watch Starr’s ’67 Packers go up against Joe Montana’s ’89 49ers and that’s what we had in the next round. Roger Craig struck gold on the ground by rushing 22 times for 89 yards and one touchdown and also caught three passes for 38 yards and one touchdown to earn player of the game honors. Montana went 16-of-25 for 186 yards and two scores while Starr was only able to complete 6 of his 18 passes for 88 yards and a pair of interceptions as the 49ers prevailed 38-10 to advance to the championship round.
The Dallas Cowboys were the team of the ‘90s and make their debut against the ’03 Patriots as the winner would face the ’89 49ers for the championship of this fictional bracket.
The stats simulated Emmitt Smith to rush for 75 yards and two touchdowns to earn player of the game honors while Troy Aikman connected with Alvin Harper for another score. The difference was Big D’s defense, which intercepted Brady three times, and thus, the ’92 Cowboys defeated the ’03 New England Patriots 29-10.
The championship team starred two teams just three years apart from each other and a historic rivalry between the Cowboys and 49ers and much to my satisfaction, it was the Cowboys that came out on top in a 23-17 victory, despite the fact that San Francisco’s John Taylor was player of the game.
Taylor had five catches for 165 yards and one touchdown while Jerry Rice caught seven passes from Montana for 117 yards and a score. Aikman went 15-of-19 for 180 yards and three scores while Montana was 19-of-23 for 349 yards and two interceptions.
One thing that can’t be overlooked was that Charles Haley had nine tackles and two sacks, five of those tackles and both sacks came in a 49ers uniform and four tackles in a Cowboys uniform. I wonder how he pulled that off.
At any rate, one might question my results seeing as my favorite team won it all and I can assure you I didn’t rig it and that it also really doesn’t matter because you too can go simulate it however you’d prefer. I just wish we could actually watch these matchups.
Man, I can’t wait for COVID to be over.