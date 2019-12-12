I’m not calling for Jason Garrett’s job, but the writing is on the wall.
Jerry Jones pretty much confirmed the suspicions when he predicted Garrett will coach in the NFL next season. He chose his words carefully by not saying Garrett will be the coach of the Cowboys next season.
A change more than likely won’t be made until after the season is officially over and I’m not one to call for his job, but it seems pretty clear that a change would be in the best interest for everyone involved, the sooner the better.
Garrett will no doubt be just fine as he will in fact find a new NFL coaching job, just as Jones predicted, and a change in scenery might be what he needs.
I’ve rooted for Garrett since day one and will continue to do so as long as he’s the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, but I will also root for whoever replaces him, whenever that might be.
However, due to Jones’ history, I’m not overly optimistic that he’ll find the right guy to lead the future of the organization.
As we all know, Jones likes to hire guys who will do what he wants, the way he wants it and when he wants it. His massive ego has kept the five-time Super Bowl champs from making it six.
Any coach who has demanded the ability to do his job without having the owner/general manager breathing down his neck hasn’t lasted long.
That was the case with Jimmy Johnson who, call it what you want, was fired by Jones after winning two straight Super Bowls because the owner didn’t like the fact the coach was getting credit for the team’s success.
It took an entire decade after Johnson’s departure for Jones to hire Bill Parcells. The Cowboys had early success under Parcells, but his tenure only last four years and it was pretty much downhill from there.
Jones has built quite the resume of getting rid of some of the greatest coaches in the history of the game, and it started with one of the best in Tom Landry.
It also speaks volumes that he was able to get rid of Johnson after winning those two Super Bowls, but allowed Garrett to stick around for about a decade and got nowhere close to duplicating Johnson’s success.
Because of Jones’ desire to have complete control, it begs the question of just how desirable the head coaching job really is.
The team is stacked with talent and potential to compete for that sixth Super Bowl, but whoever takes the job will have all the pressure on him to do just that in year one and none of the control and ability to make the decisions.
The only way the Cowboys will compete for a Super Bowl is if Jones is willing to give up control.
Perhaps that will happen after hell freezes over.