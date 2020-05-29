With all the talk about what’s going to happen when it comes to the future of sports, when they return, when they return to full capacity and what that will look like – well I have no idea but all I do know is that I, along with you and many Americans, want sports back ASAP.
At one point, I hated the idea of sports being played in empty stadiums and arenas but now I’m more than willing to take that over nothing if it means I get to watch some MLB and NBA. Heck, I’ll take that over for the NFL if it means actually having a season.
However, that’s not exactly doable for high school sports and I hope and pray that by the fall, Friday nights in Texas will be just as we’ve always known them to be.
I hope to see the smaller towns shut down so all of its residents can pack the stadium and cheer for their beloved team under the lights. I hope to hear the bands battle back and forth and even though one team is getting blown out of the water, that team’s band still feels like it’s accomplishing something. I want to smell the concession stand food as I pull up to the stadium. I just want it to be the only way I’ve ever known it to be.
Hopefully it doesn’t come to empty high school football stadiums. Not only would a lot of diehard fans not be able to watch their teams play but that would be a major blow to the schools and communities all over the Lone Star State.
I’m guessing the UIL would likely be more flexible with some of its broadcast rules and allow schools to broadcast its football games live over the internet but that’s not to say that it will be without flaws because we all know there will be many of them, and there are only so many TV networks, so TV time will be far and few between.
I’m also guessing and hoping that stadiums will allow more than just 25 percent capacity. That could potentially cause a lot of arguments and headaches and take away an opportunity for some great memories for family, friends and fans.
I’m not sure what the new normal will look like and the way we do a lot of things will change but I just hope Friday night football is one thing that stays the same.