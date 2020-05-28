I really hate the idea of getting rid of the onside kick in football.
Taking away the onside kick takes away the importance of special teams. People say kickers have only one job and that’s to kick field goals but that’s not a correct statement. They also kick off, and it should remain that way, and an onside kick is a very unique skill that I find to be particularly exciting, especially when done by surprise.
League officials and people in favor of getting rid of the onside kick (and even kickoffs in general) will argue the game is safer without it but is it really?
Granted, there’s more likely to be a collision during an onside as several people go after a loose ball but I have a hard time seeing fourth-and-15 play being any safer.
The proposed rule suggests instead of kicking in an onside in attempt to retain possession, that team could attempt to convert a fourth-and-15 from its own 35-yard line. If that team converts the first down, its drive will continue. If not, the opposing team would take possession wherever the play stopped.
Like any other normal offense-vs.-defense play, there’s a battle between the offensive and defensive lines, a chance of the quarterback getting hit and if that doesn’t happen, once that quarterback launches the ball several people will swarm toward where they think the ball is going and could cause any injury.
People also make the point that the kicking team recovering an onside is such a rare occurrence.
This past football season, 29 onside kicks were recovered. In 2018, 52 onside kick attempts were made, four of which were successful. Kicking teams had a high decent success in 2017, recovering 11 onside kicks out of an attempted 57.
That decrease in successful attempts is because of the kickoff rule change that prohibits anyone from running down the field prior to the ball being kicked. It would make sense to me for the rule to only apply to deep kicks but allow them to run up on an onside kick but if a player runs early and the kickoff was in fact not an onside, the kickoff team gets penalized.
It seems to me that was the next step in eliminating the kickoff and adding a fourth-and-15 would pretty much pull the plug on the kickoffs all together. I don’t see it ending there either.
If the NFL takes away kickoffs, punts will probably be next and thus, devaluing the special teams even more.