In my Thanksgiving Day column, I briefly mentioned last week’s upset where the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks knocked off the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils, and to be honest, I got a great sense of pride out of it.
I noticed at the beginning of the year that Duke was on SFA’s schedule and I thought that would be great experience for my alma mater to go up against what might be the biggest name in college hoops and it would be great exposure for a program like SFA but it was way better than I anticipated.
I recently switched from satellite to YouTube TV and on Tuesday night, I was without wifi but I was following the score on my phone.
Finally, around halftime, I decided to pull it up and stream it on my phone.
I took a few screen shots, with the initial one at the half when the Lumberjacks were trailing by five.
I sent it to a few friends and family members and everyone was impressed that SFA was hanging in there with Duke.
Then in the second half, when SFA jumped into the lead, I realized it wasn’t just a matter of hanging with the Blue Devils, we might experience one of the biggest upsets in college basketball history.
I held my breath as I watched Nate Bain dribble down the court and go up for the game-winning layup and thought at first that it was too good to be true.
Did he get the shot off? Did the refs blow the whistle?
We were in the clear and it happened – the Stephen F. Austin State University Lumberjacks from Nacogdoches, Texas, had just upset the No. 1 team in the nation.
Social media went crazy with it and it was fun reading and hearing things people around the country were saying about SFA.
They were referring to my school as “SF Austin” and saying things such as, “You’d think it would be in Austin” and “What does the ‘F’ stand for?”
Nope, it’s Stephen F. Austin – SFA for short -- and it seems pretty obvious that the university is named after a man, and just FYI, his middle name was Fuller.
Pretty soon, the nation will know of the school from the East Texas town of Nacogdoches.
There were several great stories that were set on center stage of the nation, including that of Bain, whose home in the Bahamas was destroyed and just 10 hours after the game, fans donated $25,000 to his family.
I couldn’t sink it in enough. It was a great moment.
Duke is the New York Yankees, the New England Patriots, the Alabama Crimson Tide of college basketball and it was my alma mater that beat the Blue Devils.