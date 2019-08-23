When ESPN Tweeted out a video of Marshall’s renovated fieldhouse, the network said, “Texas high school football is just … different,” followed by a shocked emoji face.
Yes it’s true, Texas high school football is different but I think the more appropriate word is “better,” and nothing comes even close.
I’ve told the story several times before but I can’t help but think of it when it comes to this time of the year, or when someone from outside of Texas is shocked by just how big football is in the Lone Star State. I was about to enter high school one summer when my family made a visit to Minnesota and a friend of my parents must’ve heard that I was a big football fan because she drove me and a couple of my siblings around and stopped at the local high school football field. I think she was expecting me to be impressed but I was anything but the sight of a small set of bleachers on one side and an even smaller set on the other. My first question was, “Where does everybody sit?”
When she pointed to the small sets of bleachers, my follow-up question was, “What about everybody else?” She looked at me with a confused look and probably thought I was being a stuck up snob but I just didn’t get it, a kid from Tyler, who grew up going to games at Rose Stadium, now staring at small sets of bleachers, this couldn’t be it. My honest thought was that the field in front of me was either just a practice field or because it wasn’t quite football season yet, perhaps they will later bring out more seating for the thousands of fans who want to watch their beloved team.
Nope. High school football just isn’t big in Minnesota. High school football isn’t nearly as big in any other state as it is in Texas. In Minnesota, as well as other state, small towns don’t shut down so people can get some action under the lights. People in other states don’t care about cross-town teams going at it for bragging rights of the town.
If it’s true that numbers don’t lie, then the recruiting numbers speak for themselves. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine spells it out for us, showing that Texas is king when it comes to football recruiting with 348 FBS signings, more than any other state, including Florida (314) and even California (303) and I expect the same results in 2020. That would mean we have a great 2019 season and there’s no reason to expect anything else.
ESPN will soon get a taste of high school football in Texas too when it televises Longview at John Tyler. Maybe the rest of the nation will see and understand.
To me, Texas football is the norm and I don’t understand why others are shocked by how much bigger it the sport is in our state. I certainly can’t comprehend why other states aren’t as passionate about football as we are here. Is it the weather? Who knows, but there’s no doubt in my mind, and in the minds of Texas football fans everywhere, like many things, football isn’t just different in Texas. It’s just bigger and better here and it’s only five days away.