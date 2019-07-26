In my business, you know summer is pretty much at its end when it comes time to put the final touches on the new season’s football preview issue.
If you’re a fan of East Texas high school football, you’ll want to pick up a copy of this year’s “The Zone” magazine, for many reasons.
Within the past year, M. Roberts Media, which owns the Marshall News Messenger, the Longview News Journal and the Panola Watchman, bought the Tyler Morning Telegraph and the Kilgore Herald Press, and with those additions we as a company will give the readers the best of both worlds with the football preview, offering coverage of more schools and nice slick pages of great content.
I’m excited about it for several reasons and one of the things I look forward to the most is seeing how the discussion plays out as to who is the greatest football player in the history of East Texas.
I grew up in Tyler where we heard all about Earl Campbell and many people say the discussion stops with his name, but there are others who at least belong in the discussion.
When I came to Marshall, I discovered the town had its own version of Earl Campbell, a quarterback by the name of Y.A. Tittle, whose name you couldn’t go for long without hearing, and for good reason.
Campbell and Tittle played in different eras but were both phenomenal players at every level, and both went on to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
It’s hard to argue against either one of these two outstanding East Texas athletes.
The list goes on from there too.
I got to see Patrick Mahomes at Whitehouse and he was man among boys on the gridiron, the hardwood and the diamond.
In his first full year as the starter with the Kansas City Chiefs, the East Texas native earned NFL Most Valuable Player honors.
Just because his NFL career is young so far doesn’t mean we shouldn’t at least consider him for the honor as well.
These are just a few people whose names belong in the discussion and when The Zone is released, you’ll be able to read a long list of athletes representing their East Texas schools.
The staffs at the papers have put together a team effort in making the magazine the best product it can be and it’s release date is slated for Sunday Aug. 25.
Working on the project has me looking forward to seeing the final product.
