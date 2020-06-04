Please don’t pump in artificial crowd noise. In my opinion, it waters it down and makes the game somewhat artificial if stadiums are empty.
There might be less of a home-field advantage without the sounds of the home-team fans, but unfortunately that comes with the territory of the times in which we’re living.
To hear the sounds of screaming fans after a player throws down a shattering dunk, and look up and see empty seats, it’s just unauthentic.
I want to hear what’s real, what’s really going on. I think that’s one of the things that appealed to so many people in America who tuned in to watch Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning team up on the golf course against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.
Having them mic’d up allowed us to get a glimpse of their personality, hear the jokes and yet gain an understanding of the strategy of the game.
I found it fascinating to hear Mickelson explain his approach.
When watching a game on TV or in person, I’ve often looked into the dugout, to sideline or bench and see people talking, curious about what they’re saying. I think having guys mic’d up would add an element of entertainment to the game, regardless of what sport it is.
Remember when it looked as though Dez Bryant was freaking out and throwing a hissy fit on the sidelines but then the audio showed otherwise?
The wide receiver definitely had his melt-down moments on the sideline, but I recall at least one moment where the audio proved he wasn’t repeating the behavior and was strategizing with teammates.
I remember watching the video with the audio later and wished I had heard what was being said during the actual broadcast of the game.
I realize as the game gets heated, so do the players and coaches, who often use profanity the networks don’t want to broadcast, but that should be easy to catch as long as you use a 10-second delay.
If sports start back up and fans aren’t allowed to attend, I’d say give the fans some incentive to watch by having a handful of players mic’d up and just forget the idea of pumping in crowd noise.
Allow the audio to keep the game as authentic as possible.